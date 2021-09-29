"He's an absolute killer": Rio Ferdinand claims Liverpool forward doesn't get the attention he deserves

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been firing on all cylinders since the season kicked off. The Egyptian's spectacular performances in front of goal have earned him praise from former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand.

"We need to do a whole segment on Salah not getting the attention, the time, the talk, the focus which he deserves," Ferdinand said of the Liverpool winger.

"He’s the fifth quickest to 100 Premier League goals in history and the biggest fact of all that is he’s a wide player. He’s a wide striker, he’s not an actual out-and-out number nine. Ahead of him is Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, Thierry Henry and then Salah."

"From the people I’ve spoken to who have been around him, played with him, worked at the club… He’s focused, he’s got that mentality, that obsession with football, an obsession with scoring goals and being at the top of the charts. Every game you watch him he gets at least one or two opportunities on goal, created by himself or put on a plate for him."

"He’s an absolute killer. So when you’re talking about the best strikers, the best attackers in world football over the last couple of years, Salah has to be in the conversation."

"Go and watch Salah and see what he does. He dominates and destroys top level players on a regular basis. He makes the game look easy, he makes football look easy. When a player’s doing that at the speed at which he plays, that tells you they’re high level. Numbers, trophies don’t lie. Salah has it all."

Mohamed Salah has been in a class of his own since the campaign kicked off

Mohamed Salah's incredible stats for Liverpool this season

Mohamed Salah entered the season in red-hot form, bagging a goal and two assists in Liverpool's Premier League opener against Norwich City. He then scored in four consecutive EPL games against Chelsea, Leeds, Crystal Palace and Brentford, raising his tally to five goals in six appearances.

The Egyptian has also had a spectacular outing in the Champions League, scoring three goals in two games, including a brace against Porto yesterday evening. With Mohamed Salah firing on all cylinders at the moment, Liverpool have a good chance of claiming silverware this season.

Their next game is against Manchester City this weekend.

