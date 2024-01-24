"He’s an absolute menace for defenders" - Former Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge heaps praises on 'influential' Reds star

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has heaped praise on Darwin Nunez, calling him an 'influential player' who is a 'menace for defenders'.

Nunez joined the Reds from SL Benfica in the summer of 2022 for a fee that could rise to €100 million. Since then, he has divided opinions with his displays, with many pointing out that he tends to miss the easier chances and puts away the more difficult ones.

Nunez nevertheless finds himself in dangerous goal-scoring positions several times each game. Whether he scores or not, he always seems to be in the thick of the action in Liverpool's attacking third.

Speaking about the 24-year-old, Sturridge, who played for the Reds from 2013 until 2019, said (h/t @TheAnfieldTalk):

"He’s [Darwin Nunez] an absolute menace for defenders. He causes so many problems. It’s about being a great team player & what difference can he make to the team. He’s such an influential player."

Nunez is known for his electric pace and direct runs into the box. He is also a pretty good dribbler and is a threat in the air given his 1.87m frame. So far, he has registered 25 goals and 14 assists in 73 games for the Merseyside outfit.

Darwin Nunez reaches Premier League milestone after Liverpool's win over Bournemouth

Darwin Nunez became the first Premier League player to register 10 goals and as many assists across competitions this season after Liverpool's win over Bournemouth.

The Uruguayan has racked up that tally in 31 matches, with seven goals and six assists in 20 league matches. He scored twice in his team's 4-0 win against the Cherries on 21 January at the Vitality Stadium.

Nunez has also either scored or assisted in each of Liverpool's last three league games. Before the game against Bournemouth, he assisted a goal in the 4-2 league win against Newcastle United on New Year's Day. Nunez also scored in Liverpool's 2-0 win against Burnley on Boxing Day.