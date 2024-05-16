"He’s absolutely got all of the attributes" - Gael Clichy believes Chelsea star could become the 'best winger in the Premier League' next season

Former Arsenal star Gael Clichy is of the belief that Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk has the tools to be the best in the league next season. The Ukraine international is set to end his first full season in blue with just seven goals after a series of inconsistent showings.

Mudryk joined the Blues from Shakhtar Donetks for around £88 million in January 2023 after they managed to beat Arsenal to his signature. The 23-year-old has endured a series of struggles since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, with many writing him off as a bad transfer.

Clichy isn't one of those, however, seeing as he told Ladbrokes Fanzone that he believes Mudryk's performances may have been affected by events in his home country. The former Manchester City man emphatically claimed that he believes Mudryk has all the necessary tools to be a world-beater from next season.

He said:

"Mykhailo Mudryk was about to sign for Arsenal for big money last year, and everyone was thinking he was going to come in and change the team completely, with his pace, and how good he looked with the ball at his feet, and everything like that. Then, you look at the year or so he’s had with Chelsea and some people might think, ‘thank God we didn’t buy him’."

"Does it mean the player is not performing? Maybe he’ll turn up next season. We have to think about other things, off the pitch, such as what’s happening with him at home, coming from a place where things are really tough right now. Sometimes, we forget about this kind of thing and just focus on what the guy is doing on the pitch."

"I wouldn’t be surprised if Mudryk comes out next season and becomes the best winger in the Premier League, because he’s absolutely got all of the attributes which you want in a winger."

The former Shakhtar Donetsk man has largely avoided injuries this season, featuring 41 times across all competitions. With his first full season with Chelsea completed, he is expected to star for Ukraine in this summer's Euros.

Chelsea star set for early end to season following injury

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk has seen his season come to a premature end as a result of an injury sustained against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Ukraine international will not play in the last game of the season as his side aim for European football.

Mudryk was replaced with Christopher Nkunku in the first half following a collision with Brighton's Tariq Lamptey which left him concussed. Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino confirmed after the game that the Ukrainian will not feature against Bournemouth on Sunday. He said:

"No, he is not okay, we are checking. He was a little bit dizzy but we used the concussion substitution and the rule is seven days so he is not going to be available for the next game but I hope it is nothing wrong."

Concussion protocols require a player to be left out for seven days before returning to action after a concussion. With the Bournemouth game on Sunday (May 19), it comes too early for Mudryk. He will watch from the stands alongside captain Reece James, who is suspended for the game.

