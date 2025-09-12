“He’s absolutely hopeless” - Craig Burley names Manchester United star that Man City should target to win derby clash

Former Premier League midfielder Craig Burley has urged Manchester City to target Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir. The pundit claimed that the Turkish star is not good at dealing with aerial balls, and that has been exposed in the Premier League this season.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Burley said that Manchester City's main aim this week in the Premier League clash at Etihad should be to trouble Bayindir with crosses and free kicks. He added that Pep guardiola's side should also try long throws to get close to the Manchester United goalkeeper and said:

"Whether it's free-kicks, corners, any set-piece and I'm swinging it in under the cross-bar. Hell, if Man City have somebody that takes long throw-ins, I'm throwing it in Rory Delap-style as well, just piling it into the box. He [Bayindir] is absolutely hopeless in coming out and dealing with aerial balls, he has shown that."

It was not the first time Burley hit out at Bayindir. The pundit slammed the Manchester United goalkeeper earlier this month and added that new signing Senne Lammens needs to command his box to have any chance of doing well at the club. He said on ESPN FC:

"If this new, youngish lad [Lammens] comes in and starts flapping about all over the place, it's going to be a mess. Altay Bayindir, they can't play him. He might be okay at shot-stopping which is what goalkeepers are paid for but he's absolutely useless at dealing with balls in from set-pieces."

"This new lad [Lammens] needs to be able to marshal a back four, make saves and have an authority and make a statement when teams are crossing in the ball into the box. That's what every team is going to do against United now, they're going to launch balls into the box and the goalkeeper needs to be able to deal with it. He's either going to sink or swim. We don't really know how he's going to handle this scenario."

Manchester City host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, September 14, at the Etihad. Both sides have one win this season, and are in the middle of the table after three games.

Ruben Amorim picks his Manchester United goalkeepers for the season

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has picked Altay Bayindir and Senne Lammes as his goalkeepers for the season. The Turkish star started in all three Premier League matches this season and is yet to keep a clean sheet.

The Red Devils signed Senne Lammens on deadline day from Royal Antwerp to solve their issues between the posts. The 23-year-old has joined for €21 million, signing a five-year deal at Old Trafford.

Andre Onana, who has been the main goalkeeper since moving from Inter Milan in 2023, has been loaned out to Turkish side Trabzonspor for the season. He played in the Carabao Cup loss to Grimsby Town this season and was benched for the Premier League games by Ruben Amorim.

