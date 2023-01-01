"He’s absolutely outstanding" - Pundit claims Arsenal star is better than Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne on current form

Former Aston Villa and England striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard is better than Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne at the moment.

The Norway and Arsenal captain has been a key cog in Mikel Arteta's system with his unmatched creativity and flair.

The 24-year-old absolutely stole the show for the Gunners as they secured a 2-4 win against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Odegaard pulled the strings in the middle of the park against the Seagulls and also found himself on the scoresheet while turning provider for one goal.

Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that he would pick the Norwegian ahead of Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne based on his current form. He told talkSPORT:

“This is a statement victory for Arsenal. Odegaard’s assist for the fourth goal, if Kevin de Bruyne made that pass we wouldn’t stop going on about it. On current form I’d have Odegaard over De Bruyne. He’s absolutely outstanding."

Yannick Bolasie @YannickBolasie Odegaard is just something else…special player such a joy to watch what he does on the pitch, a winger or strikers dream in behind #Vision Odegaard is just something else…special player such a joy to watch what he does on the pitch, a winger or strikers dream in behind #Vision 🪄

The North London giants have opened up a seven-point gap at the top of the Premier League table with a fantastic win against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Earlier on Saturday, Manchester City could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Everton, handing the Gunners a big advantage.

Odegaard has been a livewire for the Gunners this season and has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 21 games across competitions.

He was handed the captaincy at the start of the season by Mikel Arteta following Alexandre Lacazette's departure and has led the team by example.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have plenty of work to do as they trail Mikel Arteta's side by seven points right now.

Kevin De Bruyne has been brilliant as usual for the Cityzens. The Belgian playmaker has scored three goals and produced 15 assists in 22 games so far this season.

Former Premier League striker makes bold claims about Arsenal in title race despite a seven-point lead over Manchester City

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney has tipped Arsenal to finish third in the Premier League this season despite their strong first half of the season.

The Gunners currently hold a seven-point lead at the top but Deeney reckons that Manchester City should eventually overtake them. Writing for The Sun, Deeney claimed:

"Buying new players to bolster their squad is all well and good, but it is about bringing in new players and maintaining the consistency they have had so far this season, They don’t need too many additions, but if they do sign someone else, how does that dynamic change things? They have a happy squad, and you need to keep it that way."

He added:

"There is a growing expectation that Arsenal really can do it the longer they are top, and if they come out of the next month unscathed, I will start believing. But I just wonder that if City catch them, and I believe they can, will Arsenal recover from it? I actually feel they will finish as low as third come the end of the season."

