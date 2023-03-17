"He's an alien" - Rodrigo de Paul gets emotional talking about Lionel Messi

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul has described Argentina teammate Lionel Messi as an 'alien'.

The two were at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for La Albiceleste and featured in all seven games together as they lifted the trophy after beating France in the final. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker played a huge role in Argentina's win.

He won the Golden Ball after assisting thrice and scoring seven goals in as many games in Qatar. Among those was a brace in the final against Les Bleus, which Argentina eventually won on penalties.

Speaking in a recent interview, De Paul was asked to give his views on Lionel Messi. He said on El Larguero, via SER (h/t @RuriBarlow):

"He's an alien. When you think he's going to lose it, he comes away with it. When you think he doesn't see you, he leaves you 1v1 against the 'keeper."

Messi's teammates rush to confront Honduras players.

De Paul shares a very close relationship with the PSG playmaker on and off the pitch. Perhaps the South American giants' 3-0 friendly win against Honduras on 24 September serves as the best example of this.

A few minutes before scoring his second and Argentina's third goal of the game, Lionel Messi was floored after a feisty shoulder challenge from Deiby Flores. Messi's teammates, none more enraged than De Paul, rushed to the scene to protect the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

After the game, Honduras' players and officials surrounded the former Barcelona forward to have a photo taken with him. While he initially obliged, an official grabbed his arm to gain his attention.

This irked De Paul, who rushed to the scene, taking the official's arm off Messi and giving him a mucky stare. The game even led to fans labeling the Atletico midfielder as Messi's 'unofficial bodyguard'.

PSG Ultras plan to whistle at Lionel Messi after Champions League exit

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Ultras are preparing to whistle at Lionel Messi after the club's UEFA Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich (3-0 aggregate) earlier this month.

Messi's PSG lost to Real Madrid in UCL round of 16 last season.

Messi, who has 18 goals and 17 assists in 31 games across competitions this term, played the full 90 minutes in both legs. One of the PSG Ultras claimed ahead of their team's Ligue 1 game against Stade Rennais on 19 March at the Parc des Princes (h/t Indian Express):

"We will whistle at Messi this Sunday. He has too high a salary in relation to what he offers on the pitch."

He will reportedly earn €34 million in annual salary this year and is yet to renew his contract that expires this summer.

