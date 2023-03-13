What is the new nickname PSG faithful have given Lionel Messi? Furious fans coin new term for Argentine superstar amid rumors of exit

Some Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans have reportedly coined a new nickname for Lionel Messi, who could leave the club as a free agent this summer.

According to El Futbolero, fans in France have begun to call him 'Le traître', which roughly translates to 'the traitor'. He has been called La Pulga for the majority of his career, which means 'little flea'.

The moniker was apparently assigned to the Argentine icon as a kid due to his small stature. His new nickname, however, wouldn't flatter him in the slightest.

PSG have seemingly offered him multiple contract offers but he is yet to pen fresh terms with the French giants. This seems to have irked the club's fans, who are beginning to see him as a traitor.

Messi is now the FIRST ever player to provide 300 club career assists

The 35-year-old's current deal at the Parc des Princes runs until the end of the current season. The delay in Lionel Messi's potential renewal with the defending Ligue 1 champions, however, could be due to reasons beyond his control.

Several reports have claimed that PSG have stalled contract talks with him due to fears of breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. He is believed to be pocketing €34 million in annual wages for his second season in Paris.

Barcelona ready to offload two players to accommodate PSG's Lionel Messi

According to El Nacional (h/t Indian Express), Barcelona are prepared to offload Ansu Fati and Raphinha to accommodate Lionel Messi's potential arrival this summer.

Messi left Barcelona in the summer of 2021 as the club did not have the financial bandwidth to onboard him for next season. They could now sell Raphinha and Fati to raise funds and meet the Argentine's potential contract demands.



Leo Messi (2008-2021)

Ansu Fati (2021-)



Barcelona's next in line: Ronaldinho (2003-2008), Leo Messi (2008-2021), Ansu Fati (2021-)

The club signed the Brazil international last summer from Leeds United for a fee of £50 million. However, they have been left disappointed with his performances and could sell him this summer.

Fati, 20, is on a contract that expires in the summer of 2027. Given his ability, potential, age and the length of his current deal, Barca could place a big valuation on him.

Messi was reportedly envious of the Spain international's rise in popularity at Barca. This, alongside Fati changing his agent to Jorge Mendes, was apparently a major reason behind the breakdown in the relationship between the two.

The Spaniard has registered six goals and three assists in 37 games across competitions this campaign. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, is posting impressive numbers at PSG.

He has registered 13 goals and as many assists in 22 Ligue 1 games this term. However, he failed to make any tangible impact as his team were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League last 16 by Bayern Munich (3-0 on aggregate).

