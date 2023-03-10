Barcelona are willing to sell summer signing Raphinha to Newcastle United if they cough up £50 million in transfer fees, as per Spanish outlet El Desmarques (h/t HITC).

The Brazil international arrived at the Spotify Camp Nou last summer from Leeds United for a fee of £50 million. He has since blown hot and cold for Barca, registering eight goals and nine assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

Manager Xavi Hernandez is seemingly unsure about the idea of keeping Raphinha at Barcelona beyond this season. The club are open to selling the 26-year-old to Newcastle if they can match the fee Barca paid for Raphinha last summer.

The Magpies, owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, are one of the richest clubs in the world. It remains to be seen if they will be willing to pay such an amount for the former Stade Rennais winger, whose contract at Barca expires in the summer of 2027.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Raphinha's goals have directly contributed to 9 points in La Liga for Barcelona. Raphinha's goals have directly contributed to 9 points in La Liga for Barcelona. https://t.co/BePvDl39qy

The Catalan giants, whose financial troubles are common knowledge at this point, will not be able to rake in huge revenue from UEFA competitions this campaign. They were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League group stage before being dumped out of the Europa League in the last-32 stage by Manchester United.

The Blaugrana apparently beat Arsenal and Chelsea to Raphinha's signature at the end of last season. The two London clubs were also linked with the Brazilian winger in the January transfer window earlier this year.

He played two seasons in the Premier League with Leeds, where he registered 17 goals and 12 assists in 67 games across competitions.

Barcelona star ruled out for Athletic Club encounter - reports

According to SPORT, Barcelona star Pedri will not travel with the squad for the away league game against Athletic Club on Sunday (March 12).

The Spanish midfielder will be sidelined for the encounter due to a calf strain he suffered in his team's 2-2 Europa League draw against Manchester United on February 16.

He has since missed five games across competitions. Barcelona will also miss Ousmane Dembele due to an injury against the Basque-based outfit.

Pedri has scored seven times in 30 games across competitions this term. He is aiming to make a return for his team's La Liga encounter against Real Madrid on March 19.

The Catalan giants hold a nine-point lead at the top of the table, which could extend to 12 if they beat Los Blancos.

Poll : 0 votes