Barcelona regret signing 26-year-old star after subpar performances: Reports

Barcelona regret signing Raphinha from Leeds United last summer, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Brazil international dazzled the Premier League with his trickery and creativity in the final third during his two years in England. His 11 goals and three assists in 35 games were crucial in helping Leeds avoid relegation by three points last term.

Raphinha left the Whites last summer and joined Barca for a fee of €60 million. They signed him as a potential replacement for Ousmane Dembele, whose contract ran out at the end of last season.

However, the France international ended up renewing his deal at Spotify Camp Nou for another two years. Moreover, Raphinha's performances this season have left the Catalan club's board regretting their decision to sign him.

He has registered a meager tally of two goals and three assists in 17 La Liga games this term. Raphinha has often looked like a shadow of his former self this season and is devoid of confidence in the attacking third.

With Dembele's recent thigh injury in the 1-0 win against Girona on 28 January, Raphinha could be manager Xavi Hernandez's starter down the right flank. The former Borussia Dortmund winger is set to be sidelined for up to a month due to the latest setback.

This could be Raphinha's chance to win Barcelona's trust once again and justify his price tag. The 26-year-old still has four-and-a-half years left on his contract with the Blaugrana.

Arsenal and Chelsea, meanwhile, could be interested in signing Raphinha if Barca deem him expendable. However, having just signed him last summer, it would be a surprise if the club's board were so quick in pulling the trigger on the Brazilian.

Xavi says he hasn't asked Barcelona to sign a new forward in January

Manager Xavi Hernandez has admitted that he hasn't asked Barcelona's board to sign a new attacker this January.

The club saw Memphis Depay join Atletico Madrid on a permanent transfer earlier this month and have lost Ousmane Dembele's services for nearly a month with his injury. But Xavi is confident that Barca still have enough options up front.

Speaking after his team's 1-0 win against Girona, the Spanish tactician claimed (h/t BarcaUniversal):

"I did not request the signing of a new attacker. We have several options, we don’t need more."

Xavi has Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres to choose from in attack at the moment.

