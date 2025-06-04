"He's an all-time goal scorer" - Ex-Chelsea player urges Enzo Maresca to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea hero John Obi Mikel has urged Chelsea to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for the FIFA Club World Cup. He believes that Enzo Maresca's side need a #9 and the Al Nassr star is the perfect fit.
Mikel claimed on talkSPORT that everybody is aware that he wants Victor Osimhen at Chelsea, but is happy to see Ronaldo take that spot. He added that Nicolas Jackson is not good enough to lead the attack for the Blues and said:
"Ronaldo is an amazing player. He's an all-time goal scorer so it would be great to see him also participate in this tournament. Do we need him at Chelsea? Of course we do. We need a number nine, but I think everybody knows the number nine that I want us to get and we're not getting him."
“We need to get Osimhen but I don't think the club is getting him now. We've gone a different route, we're getting Delap. I hope he comes in and helps the team as well. I want to see him in the Club World Cup, I want to see him perform. Obviously he needs to push Nicolas Jackson, the competition needs to be there. Now we have healthy competition. Hopefully we can see how that's going to lead us from this FIFA Club World Cup, into the Premier League and of course the Champions League.”
Chelsea have signed Liam Delap, and he will be challenging Jackson for the starting role. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has not signed a new deal at Al Nassr, and rumors suggest he could move to a side playing in the FIFA Club World Cup this month.
Chelsea hero predicts where Cristiano Ronaldo will end up
John Obi Mikel has predicted that Cristiano Ronaldo could end up joining Al Hilal this month. The Chelsea hero believes that FIFA want the Al Nassr star at the FIFA Club World Cup and said on talkSPORT:
“Obviously there's this ten-day period of transfer window that's been open just for the tournament for clubs to get one or two players into their teams, to build their team for the FIFA World Cup tournament. So for me, I think it might be Al Hilal he might go to."
Botafogo and Wydad Casablanca have also been linked with Cristiano Ronaldo as they play at the tournament in the United States. However, he looks set to remain at his current club, Al Nassr.