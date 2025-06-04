"He's an all-time goal scorer" - Ex-Chelsea player urges Enzo Maresca to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea hero John Obi Mikel has urged Chelsea to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for the FIFA Club World Cup. He believes that Enzo Maresca's side need a #9 and the Al Nassr star is the perfect fit.

Ad

Mikel claimed on talkSPORT that everybody is aware that he wants Victor Osimhen at Chelsea, but is happy to see Ronaldo take that spot. He added that Nicolas Jackson is not good enough to lead the attack for the Blues and said:

"Ronaldo is an amazing player. He's an all-time goal scorer so it would be great to see him also participate in this tournament. Do we need him at Chelsea? Of course we do. We need a number nine, but I think everybody knows the number nine that I want us to get and we're not getting him."

Ad

Trending

“We need to get Osimhen but I don't think the club is getting him now. We've gone a different route, we're getting Delap. I hope he comes in and helps the team as well. I want to see him in the Club World Cup, I want to see him perform. Obviously he needs to push Nicolas Jackson, the competition needs to be there. Now we have healthy competition. Hopefully we can see how that's going to lead us from this FIFA Club World Cup, into the Premier League and of course the Champions League.”

Ad

Chelsea have signed Liam Delap, and he will be challenging Jackson for the starting role. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has not signed a new deal at Al Nassr, and rumors suggest he could move to a side playing in the FIFA Club World Cup this month.

Chelsea hero predicts where Cristiano Ronaldo will end up

John Obi Mikel has predicted that Cristiano Ronaldo could end up joining Al Hilal this month. The Chelsea hero believes that FIFA want the Al Nassr star at the FIFA Club World Cup and said on talkSPORT:

Ad

“Obviously there's this ten-day period of transfer window that's been open just for the tournament for clubs to get one or two players into their teams, to build their team for the FIFA World Cup tournament. So for me, I think it might be Al Hilal he might go to."

Botafogo and Wydad Casablanca have also been linked with Cristiano Ronaldo as they play at the tournament in the United States. However, he looks set to remain at his current club, Al Nassr.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More