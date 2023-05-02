“He’s almost like four players in one” – Gary Neville compares Premier League star to Ronaldo, Kane and Rooney

Gary Neville recently compared Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to three of the greatest strikers to have played football in the last 20 years. Neville said that the 'unique' Norwegian goalscorer has all the capabilities of Harry Kane, Ronaldo Nazario, and Wayne Rooney in one body.

The former Manchester United defender made the comparison in his podcast, where he warned Leeds United of the Norwegian's prowess ahead of their visit to the Etihad.

Applauding Haaland for his extraordinary exploits this season, Gary Neville said via Leeds Live:

"Erling Haaland is... he's got the finishing of [Harry] Kane, the power of [Wayne] Rooney, he's unbelievable. He's unbelievable, even the Brazilian Ronaldo, the power he used to have when he ran, the explosion off the mark.''

"He's almost like four players in one. It looks like now that harmony is coming at the perfect time in the season, where everything he delivers contributes so much more to City than when they had the perfection before," he added.

Neville also highlighted that the imperfections in Haaland's game have ironically made Manchester City a better team. He preferred watching the City team with Haaland in it more than the previous four or five years under Pep Guardiola.

Haaland has over 58 goal contributions this season, including 34 Premier League goals, 12 Champions League goals, three FA Cup goals, and one EFL Cup goal.

As Leeds travel to the Etihad Stadium this weekend, they will need to find a way to stop Erling Haaland, who Gary Neville believes is almost like four players in one.

Manchester City have reclaimed their top spot in the Premier League from Arsenal after the Gunners lost points in three straight games. The Premier League is up for a close fight for the title between the two top teams.

Manchester City dominates Premier League's top pass accuracy rankings with four players in the top 5

Manchester City's dominance in the Premier League this season is not limited to their position at the top. According to data from football analyst Statman Dave, four of the top five players for pass accuracy this season belong to the Cityzens.

Defender John Stones leads the way with an impressive pass accuracy rate of 94 percent, followed by his teammate Manuel Akanji at 93 percent. Ruben Dias, a key player in Manchester City's Premier League title charge this season, comes in at third place with a pass accuracy rate of 92 percent.

City's midfield anchor Rodri and Leicester City's Daniel Amartey round out the top five with a pass accuracy rates of 91 percent.

The statistics highlight Manchester City's proficiency in possession and ability to control games through accurate passing.

