"He's already one of the best players in the world" - Real Madrid legend lavishes praise on new signing Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid icon Luis Figo has branded Jude Bellingham as 'one of the best players in the world' amid his extraordinary start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bellingham has already bagged five goals and one assist in just four games for Madrid. This is a record only equalled by Los Blancos hero Cristiano Ronaldo which speaks volumes of the form the English superstar is in.

Figo knows all about becoming a Real Madrid legend as he cemented himself as one of the club's greatest-ever players. He won seven major trophies during his career at the Bernabeu and he reckons his former club's new star is among the best in world football right now (via Madrid Xtra):

“Jude Bellingham has started very strongly and has adapted very quickly to what Real Madrid is all about. He’s already one of the best players in the world, without a doubt. Because of his talent and the commitment he is showing, even though he is so young.”

The 20-year-old joined Los Blancos from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the summer for €103 million. This is just €12 million short of the club's record transfer fee paid for Eden Hazard in 2019 but he is already living up to the hype.

Bellingham has embraced the role of Madrid's protagonist at the start of the season and has also bedded in well with his teammates. The England international is regularly seen with a positive attitude in training and when giving interviews.

The Golden Boy nominee has been played in a No.10 role and has flourished. He was also in stunning form for England during the international break, bagging one goal and one assist in a 3-1 win against Scotland.

Erling Haaland is delighted to see Jude Bellingham impressing at Real Madrid

Erling Haaland is delighted to see his former teammate doing well.

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has hailed his former Dortmund teammate's start at Real Madrid. The Norweigan frontman played with Los Blancos' new midfielder star for two years at Signal Iduna Park. He told L'Equipe:

"By the way, I saw the incredible debut of Jude at Real Madrid, and that makes me very happy for him."

It might not be too long until the duo are reunited with reports claiming Madrid hold an interest in Haaland. It's claimed that a €175 million release clause in his City contract comes to fruition in 2024 and the La Liga giants could pounce.

Bellingham stepped into the role of Dortmund's protagonist after Haaland headed to the Etihad in 2022. The Englishman won the Bundesliga Player of the Year award following a campaign he bagged eight goals and five assists in 31 league games.