"They have their destiny in their hands" - Erling Haaland's agent makes claim when asked about a potential move to Real Madrid

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's agent Rafaela Pimenta has fuelled talk of a potential future move to Real Madrid.

Haaland has made a scintillating start to life at the Etihad in which he dominated both domestic and European football in his debut season. He bagged 52 goals in 53 across competitions, finishing top scorer in the Premier League (36 goals in 35 games) and UEFA Champions League (12 in 11).

The 23-year-old played a key role in helping Manchester City become treble winners but talk of an eventual move to Real Madrid has thus intensified. Reports claim that Los Blancos could look to sign the Norweigan in 2024 for €175 million due to a clause that can be triggered.

Pimenta has given his take on his client's future amid speculation regarding a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. He said (via El Chiringuito TV):

“The open door can mean many things. Our players can have the feeling that they have their destiny in their hands."

Haaland joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund last summer for €60 million. The Cityzens beat off competition from several European heavyweights but may face a challenge to keep hold of him amid Real Madrid's interest.

Los Blancos are still on the lookout for a successor to Karim Benzema following the French forward's departure earlier this summer. It had appeared that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s Kylian Mbappe topped their shortlist to replace him.

Mbappe informed PSG that he wouldn't extend his contract and was subsequently made available for sale. However, he has since held positive talks with the Ligue 1 champions and returned to the squad.

Many had expected the 24-year-old to see out the remaining year of his contract and join Real Madrid giants next summer. However, it remains to be seen whether Mbappe will make the move given he is back on good terms with the Parisians.

Erling Haaland explained why he chose Manchester City over Real Madrid last summer

The Norweigan has already won the treble with Manchester City.

Real Madrid were in the race to sign Haaland before he chose to join Manchester City. The La Liga giants were backed to secure his signature but he ultimately decided the best destination for his career was the Etihad.

The in-form striker touched on his decision shortly after being unveiled as a new City player. He stated (via Express):

"I was born in England, I've been a City fan my whole life, I know a lot about the club. I think in the end, two things; I feel at home a bit here. Also I think I can develop and get the best out of my game at City."

Haaland is reaping the rewards of working with one of, if not, the greatest coaches in history, Pep Guardiola. The Spanish tactician is helping the Norweigan excel as a forward while also learning his possession-based style of play.

Many would deem a move to Real Madrid from City as a step up in the past but that may no longer be the case. Guardiola's men beat Los Blancos 5-1 on aggregate in the Champions League semifinals en route to the trophy.