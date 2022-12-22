“He’s already shown us what he’s capable of” – Kleberson names player who can replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Former Manchester United midfielder Kleberson has named the player who can replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford. The Brazilian has urged the Red Devils to sign another Portuguese forward, Goncalo Ramos, to fill the void left by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

From being one of the strongest sides in the Champions League to becoming a Europa League team, Manchester United have fallen from grace in recent years. Even Cristiano Ronaldo's return couldn't help United regain their place among Europe's elite clubs.

His second stint at Old Trafford also ended on a sour note following his controversial interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. United terminated the Portuguese forward's contract by mutual consent following the interview.

Kleberson couldn't help but notice how much the Red Devils have fallen since the retirement of their legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. The Brazilian told Ladbrokes (via Metro):

"They still need to find the perfect way they want to play, because since Sir Alex Ferguson left, they’ve struggled with their identity. Under Ferguson, you knew exactly what you were getting, and the spine of his team was so important; a solid centre-back, a tough midfielder and a goalscorer."

The former Manchester United midfielder went on to state that the club's priority should be to sign a goalscorer and recommended that they pursue Goncalo Ramos. He continued:

‘In my opinion, it’s that last area where they need to strengthen; they need someone who can come in and get goals. Even if it takes that player a little while to get used to whatever system the manager wants to play, they need a guaranteed goalscorer. Goncalo Ramos, the Portuguese kid, can be that guy."

"He’s really young, but he’s already shown us what he’s capable of, on the biggest stage of all at the World Cup, scoring a hat-trick against Switzerland. The way he plays, and how he moves and interacts with his teammates… he could be their new Cristiano Ronaldo. A move to United would be a good thing for him."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



It only took him 17 minutes to score for Portugal Goncalo Ramos had the pressure of replacing Cristiano Ronaldo after only ever playing 33 minutes of international football.It only took him 17 minutes to score for Portugal Goncalo Ramos had the pressure of replacing Cristiano Ronaldo after only ever playing 33 minutes of international football.It only took him 17 minutes to score for Portugal 🔥 https://t.co/tRcwc6mRmc

Goncalo Ramos made headlines when he replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portugal line-up for the side's quarter-final clash against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The forward made the opportunity count by bagging a fantastic hat-trick in a 6-1 triumph.

Manchester United pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo

After confirming their split with Ronaldo last month, Manchester United finally paid tribute to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner yesterday (21 December). This was done with an 81-word paragraph in their United Review. The tribute read:

"Cristiano Ronaldo left the club by mutual agreement last month. The Portuguese superstar scored 145 goals across two spells and 436 appearances and helped us win three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup."

"Ronaldo was also crowned Ballon d'Or winner in 2008. In a statement on November 22, the club put on record its gratitude for Cristiano's immense contribution and wished him and his family well for the future."

