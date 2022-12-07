Who is Goncalo Ramos? Portugal's newest hitman becomes first player since Miroslav Klose to score hat-trick in first FIFA World Cup start

Portugal have a new hero in town by the name of Goncalo Ramos as the forward scored a sensational hat-trick in their stunning 6-1 victory over Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Head coach Fernando Santos sent shockwaves before the game by dropping talismanic skipper Cristiano Ronaldo to the bench in favor of Ramos in a huge tactical decision.

However, the gamble paid off handsomely with Ramos, who made his World Cup debut today, netting a spectacular treble, the first of the tournament.

It took the 21-year-old only 17 minutes to break the deadlock for the Selecao by walloping the ball into the top left corner after receiving a pass from Joao Felix.

B/R Football @brfootball GONÇALO RAMOS WITH THE FIRST HAT TRICK OF THE 2022 WORLD CUP GONÇALO RAMOS WITH THE FIRST HAT TRICK OF THE 2022 WORLD CUP 🎩 https://t.co/CGWZ5KVwUT

He doubled his advantage after the break in the 51st minute by converting Diego Dalot's low pass from close range and brought up his hat-trick another 16 minutes later by dinking the ball over Yann Sommer for a cool finish.

That was some way to announce himself to the world as Ramos became the first player since former Germany international Miroslav Klose in 2002 to score a hat-trick on his FIFA World Cup debut.

After his heroics tonight, the Benfica star will surely be discussed by European teams, while his transfer value must have shot up too. Leeds United were linked with the forward last summer and could revive interest with the winter transfer window on the horizon.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



A bold managerial decision that paid off for Portugal Not only did Fernando Santos bench Cristiano Ronaldo, but also decided to replace him with 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos who had yet to make his World Cup debut.A bold managerial decision that paid off for Portugal Not only did Fernando Santos bench Cristiano Ronaldo, but also decided to replace him with 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos who had yet to make his World Cup debut.A bold managerial decision that paid off for Portugal 👏 https://t.co/kKPMJHQSpL

Ramos came through the ranks at Benfica's youth academy, where he joined in 2013 before moving into their B team, six years later. He broke into their first team in 2020 and has since netted 20 goals in 45 games.

The youngster received his first Portugal call-up earlier this year in September for their UEFA Nations League games, before opening his goalscoring account against Nigeria in a pre-World Cup friendly.

Portugal face Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals

Portugal are into the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It is their first appearance in last eight since 2006. They will play the African side Morocco in the quarters.

The Atlas Lions have been the biggest surprise of Qatar 2022, progressing from a group featuring Croatia and Belgium. They beat Spain (on penalties) in a tense round of 16 game to make it to the quarters.

Portugal demonstrated their potential with a clinical 6-1 defeat of Switzerland, and interestingly, didn't even need Cristiano Ronaldo, who came off the bench in the second-half. Portugal face Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium on Friday.

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes