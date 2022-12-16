"He's always a big threat" - Joel Matip sends warning to Liverpool teammates ahead of AC Milan clash

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has identified AC Milan striker Divock Origi as a big threat to his team ahead of their upcoming mid-season friendly against AC Milan. It will be held at the Al-Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, UAE today (December 16).

Origi, 27, established himself as a revered cult hero during his eight-year-long stint at Anfield. He scored 41 goals and laid out 18 assists in 175 overall appearances for the Reds, lifting six trophies in the process.

Since joining AC Milan on a free transfer earlier this summer, the 32-cap Belgium international has been in below-par form. He has registered just a single goal and one assist in 502 minutes of action for the Rossoneri, spread across 14 matches in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

Speaking to LFC TV, Matip shared his thoughts about a potential reunion with Origi during Liverpool's upcoming friendly. He said:

"Unfortunately for us, because he's always a big threat, but hopefully we can handle him. Of course, it'll be good to get some minutes into the legs and to get in better shape."

Shedding light on the Reds' training camp in Dubai, Matip added:

"It's something different. It's really nice to get some sun and to spend some time with the team to get your head completely into the game and prepare for everything. It's been good to recharge the batteries and get the focus back on. It's something nice."

When asked about specific training drills, Matip responded:

"I think it's a bit of everything. Of course, we have to do some fitness work, but during the break you already did something for yourself. So, you had the base to continue directly with the ball but we also work as a team together to improve our playing style and get back to what makes us strong."

Liverpool are set to return to action against Manchester City in their EFL Cup last-16 clash at the Etihad on Thursday (December 22).

AC Milan set sights on two Liverpool stars

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan are keen to sign Liverpool midfielders Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfers in the summer of 2023. With the pair reduced to a bench role over the past few seasons, the Reds are expected to part ways with them.

Keita, 27, has struggled to maintain consistency due to a host of recurring injuries since arriving from RB Leipzig for a fee of £52 million in 2018. Overall, he has registered 11 goals and seven assists in 117 games.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, on the other hand, has failed to cement his first-team place since arriving from Arsenal for £35 million in the summer of 2017. He has scored 17 goals and laid out 15 assists in 137 matches for the Merseyside outfit, lifting a total of seven trophies.

