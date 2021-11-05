"He's always giving me harsh words" – Trevoh Chalobah reveals which Chelsea player has helped the most in his development

Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah has credited Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva for his development as a player. The 22-year-old defender was added to the first-team this season and has consistently challenged for a starting berth.

Chalobah has been with the Chelsea academy since the age of eight. He has had three loan spells so far, with English sides Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town, and Lorient in Ligue 1.

He has got a few opportunities under Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel this season and has impressed. Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Chalobah said he learned a lot from watching Rudiger and Silva ply their trade.

"I've learned a lot [from Rudiger and Silva]. When I first came Rudiger was the one that looked after me, he always believed in me as well. It's nice to be playing with him, he's always talking to me. He's always giving me harsh words as well, but it's needed for a young player like me, that's how I'm going to develop," Chalobah said.

"Obviously to play with Thiago, he's one of the best centre-backs in the world I think. I've always looked up to him from when I was younger as well. To then share the changing room, share the pitch with him, it's amazing. It's good to learn from players like those two who have played a lot of games in football."

Trevoh Chalobah pens new Chelsea deal

Trevoh Chalobah has signed a new deal with Chelsea, keeping him at the club until 2026. The youngster is a big part of Tuchel's plans for the future and could cement his place as the right centre-back if he continues to perform at a high level.

"I'm really excited and grateful to sign for this club, my boyhood club. I've been here since I was nine years old and to have the opportunity to sign a new deal, it's an exciting moment for me. From being here so young, coming to be ball boy, watching the players and Champions League nights," Chalobah said.

Chalobah has made 10 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Blues face Burnley this weekend in the Premier League and will hope to maintain their grip on top spot.

Edited by Arvind Sriram