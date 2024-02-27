"He's always going to be a threat" – Tim Sherwood lavishes praise on 'immense' Liverpool star after EFL Cup glory

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood has hailed Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk after his match-winning outing in their 1-0 EFL Cup final triumph over Chelsea on Sunday (February 25).

Van Dijk, 32, started his side's most-recent contest in a left-sided centre-back role. Apart from bagging the 118th-minute winner, he completed 92 of 101 passes, won one of three tackles and seven of 10 duels, and made seven clearances during his 120-minute display.

Speaking on the Premier League Productions, Sherwood showered special praise on the Dutchman for helping Liverpool lift their record-extending 10th EFL Cup win. He said (h/t The Boot Room):

"When you've got Virgil van Dijk in your side, you've always got a chance because he keeps them out and he's always going to be a threat going forward. It's not fair! Is there anything he ain't got? He's quick, he's pretty, he's rich – I'm not jealous at all! He’s taking criticism as well! He takes it on board, he is immense."

So far, Van Dijk has started 29 of his 30 club appearances across competitions this season. He has netted four goals and laid out two assists, helping Liverpool record eight clean sheets in 2,583 minutes of action.

Chris Sutton offers prediction for Liverpool's FA Cup last-16 clash against Southampton

In his recent column for the BBC, ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton backed the Reds to beat EFL Championship outfit Southampton 3-1 in their FA Cup fifth round tie on Wednesday. He wrote:

"Southampton have hit a bit of a sticky patch but they are still going to play the same way, and be open and expansive. They will give Liverpool room to play and the fact the game is at Anfield should help Jurgen Klopp's side too, whether he goes with the kids again, like he did at Wembley, or not."

Claiming that the hosts will be too strong for the Saints, Sutton added:

"We don't know if any of the big guns will be back after missing the Carabao Cup final, but we know that, as a team, they are hungry for trophies. In fact, Klopp will be gluttonous, and want to win everything in his final season in charge of the Reds. Saints will be brave but Liverpool just love to press teams and are so good at it. That will probably be the difference."

Liverpool, who are atop the Premier League table with 60 points from 26 matches, are on a brilliant run of form. They have registered 12 wins in their past 16 outings, losing once in their league visit to Arsenal.

Southampton, on the other hand, are fourth in the EFL Championship table with 67 points from 34 matches. They have won just once in their last 12 meetings against the Reds, shipping 32 goals along the way.