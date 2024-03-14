"He’s always there for you when you need him in the fight" - Arsenal duo hail teammate Ben White as he signs new deal with the Gunners

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has hailed teammate Ben White after the defender committed his future to the Gunners. The Englishman has signed a four-year deal with the north London side on Thursday, March 14.

White joined Arsenal in the summer of 2021 from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth a reported £50 million. He has since become a key player under Mikel Arteta playing either as a right-back or a centre-back.

Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard have reacted to the news of White signing a much-deserved new deal with the north London giants. Martinelli labelled the 26-year-old as a 'warrior' and insisted that every team would love to have a player like him. The Brazil international said, as quoted by Metro:

"Every team would love to have a Ben White in the team. He’s a warrior."

Meanwhile, Arsenal captain Odegaard also hailed the versatile defender for how crucial he is for the Gunners. The Norwegian said:

"I think when you look at him from the outside you might think he’s someone who doesn’t care too much. But he’s one of the guys who cares the most about the team and about his teammates. I would say [he is] a warrior. He trains so hard. A proper team player. He’s always there for you when you need him in the fight."

Mikel Arteta also hailed his star defender for his sheer determination, mentality and attitude, saying:

"It’s great news that Ben is committing his future to the club. Ben is a key player for us, a top professional with a winning mentality, and one of the guys who leads by example every day.

"Ben’s ability, determination and positive attitude are so important, but he is also a great character and human being. We all look forward to continue working with Ben in the coming years."

Ben White has made 122 appearances for Arsenal since his switch from Brighton and is yet to miss a single game with injury in his career. He has been almost ever-present in the Gunners' side this season, having helped them keep 16 clean sheets in 39 games.

Arsenal make £85 million-rated striker their top target for the summer

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres in the summer. The Sweden international has been on fire since his switch from Championship side Coventry City last summer.

The Portuguese giants secured the 25-year-old's signature reportedly for just £20.4 million and now has a £85 million release clause in his deal. He has found the back of the net 33 times in 37 times for Ruben Amorim's side this season while producing 12 assists.

Gyokeres' sensational season for Sporting CP has caught Arsenal's eyes who have struggled in the striking department this season. They have only Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus as their two strikers, who have scored just 14 goals between them across competitions this season.