Arsenal make £85 million-rated Chelsea target their top priority for the summer - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly made Viktor Gyokeres, who is also wanted by Chelsea, their number one target in attack for the summer transfer window this year.

The 25-year-old striker, who can also play down both flanks, has been in excellent form since signing for Sporting CP from Coventry City last summer on a five-year deal. With add-ons, he could cost the Portuguese giants around £20.4 million in transfer fees and now has an £85 million release clause written into his deal.

Moreover, Coventry reportedly have a 10-15% sell-on clause inserted into the Sweden international's contract with Sporting CP. So far this season, he has registered an impressive tally of 33 goals and 12 assists in 37 matches across competitions.

According to LondonWorld, Gyokeres' impressive displays have now caught Arsenal's eye, who have apparently made him their priority target in attack this summer. Chelsea are also believed to be following Gyokeres' situation closely and currently have Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja as natural No. 9s.

Arsenal's situation, in that regard, is much more secure considering they have Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, and even Kai Havertz as potential centre-forwards. Both clubs are also said to be keeping an eye on Brentford's Ivan Toney.

The 27-year-old, who recently returned to action after an eight-month betting-related ban, is on a contract that expires in the summer of 2025.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta highlights significance of Porto win

Arsenal went into their second-leg UEFA Champions League last-16 clash against Porto trailing by a 1-0 margin. Galeno's stoppage-time strike was all Porto needed to win the first leg at the Estadio do Dragao last month.

At the Emirates on Tuesday night (March 12), Arsenal found parity after Leandro Trossard equalized four minutes before the half-time whistle. That proved to be the last goal of the match, which ultimately went the distance. David Raya's heroics meant the Gunners won 4-2 on penalties and made their first UEFA Champions League quarterfinals since the 2009-10 season.

After the match, a delighted Mikel Arteta told reporters, via the Guardian:

"It has been 14 years [since UCL QF for Arsenal], which is a long time for a club like Arsenal and it shows how difficult it was. We really had to dig in to find the magic moment at the end. We’re starting to create an unbelievable energy in the stadium, we were all pushing to get it done and together we have done it.

"The last eight] is where we want to be. We’ve been patient, worked so hard and a lot of people have made good decisions and showed courage in difficult moments and this is where you want to be."

Arsenal are also leading the Premier League table with 64 points from 28 matches — level on points with Liverpool. The Gunners' next assignment is an away league game against third-placed Manchester City on March 31.