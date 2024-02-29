"Would be a good signing" - Andy Cole urges Manchester United to sign Arsenal and Chelsea target

Former Manchester United star Andy Cole has told the Red Devils to secure Arsenal and Chelsea target Ivan Toney's services. He believes that the Brentford striker would be a great signing for Erik ten Hag.

The Blues and the Gunners have been monitoring Toney's situation for some time now. The English forward's impressive 2022-23 campaign, where he scored 20 Premier League goals for the Bees, attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

However, Cole wants Toney to snub the two London sides and move to the red side of Manchester instead. He told Betfred (via TEAMtalk):

“I like Ivan and if he came to Manchester United, would he do a job? Absolutely he would. It all depends on what direction the club wants to go in."

“Rasmus Hojlund is still a young man, so it’s all down to whether the club is prepared to bring in an older striker that can help him out at this stage. Manchester United’s signings of experienced forwards in recent times hasn’t exactly worked out.”

He added:

“It all depends on what the transfer fee will be but for me personally, I believe Ivan would be a good signing for Manchester United if they make a move for him and he will definitely help Hojlund.”

Toney missed the first half of the current campaign for the Bees, serving his eight-month suspension for violating the FA's regulations on gambling. The 27-year-old striker has returned to his goalscoring ways, netting four times in seven league games following his return in January.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils could be a potential destination for Toney apart from Arsenal and Chelsea this summer.

Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea could join big race to sign Premier League star this summer: Reports

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea could rival each other in a race to sign Crystal Palace star Michael Olise this summer.

The France youth international has attracted a lot of interest in the Premier League. Despite suffering from hamstring injuries for the majority of the season, Olise has registered six goals and three assists in 11 appearances for Crystal Palace.

United, Manchester City, and Chelsea have been linked with the player this season, and Arsenal could be another potential destination. Romano told Caught Offside:

“I expect there to be a big race for Michael Olise this summer. I think Manchester United could be there because they appreciate the player. Of course we have to wait for the new director to come in to decide."

“Chelsea also had an interest in the past, so I think it’s going to be an interesting one for these two clubs and let’s see if someone else will move because maybe Arsenal can look for that kind of player. I think it’s still an open race, nothing is decided yet.”