"Can't rule anything out" - Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United could join Chelsea and Arsenal in race for 27-year-old striker

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has touted Manchester United as a potential destination for Chelsea and Arsenal target Ivan Toney.

The Brentford striker looks set to depart the Gtech Community Stadium at the end of the season. He is one of the Premier League's in-demand forwards having majorly impressed with the Bees.

The England international has returned from an eight-month ban for breaching FA betting rules. He's already bagged two goals in his two outings since returning following a season that saw him finish third in the Golden Boot race (20 goals).

Chelsea and Arsenal have been chasing Toney but were put off by Brentford's £100 million valuation during the January transfer window. He will have a year left on his contract this summer.

Romano alluded to this when touching on how the situation will be different come the summer. He told 888 Sport:

"In June or July, it will be different. We should keep an eye on Arsenal and Chelsea again as both clubs will be on the market for new striker; the big dream is Victor Osimhen, but Toney will be available for less money and with one year left on his contract, it could be an opportunity to follow in the next months for both London sides."

However, Romano also suggested Manchester United may come into the equation under Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority ownership. He added:

"There's still long way to go and we can't rule anything out, same for Manchester United. In order to understand United strategies, it will be crucial to see who's gonna be appointed as new director of football and what's gonna be the strategy before calling Toney a concrete target."

The Red Devils signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta this past summer for £72 million. The 20-year-old Danish striker has managed 10 goals in 28 games across competitions.

However, Anthony Martial's future is in doubt and the Frenchman looks set to depart. His contract with United will expire this summer and he is currently out injured.

Manchester United could reportedly rival Chelsea for FC Copenhagen's Roony Bardghji

The Swedish teenage prospect punished Manchester United earlier this season.

Roony Bardghji's breakout season at Copenhagen has caught the eye of several Premier League giants. The 18-year-old Swedish attacker's stock has grown amid stellar performances for the Danish outfit.

According to the Daily Express, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur are all monitoring the Swede. He could be available in a £17 million deal and Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa are also keeping tabs.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag knows about the qualities Bardghji possesses. He scored an 87th-minute winner as Copenhagen beat 10-man United 4-3 in the UEFA Champions League group stages. He's made 30 appearances across competitions this season, bagging 11 goals.

Chelsea and Manchester United could do with tinkering their attacks amid a poor showing in the league. Ten Hag will be looking to replace Jadon Sancho who returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan last month after clashing with his manager.