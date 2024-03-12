"He's always number one for me" - Cillian Murphy makes brilliant claim on Manchester United legend Roy Keane

Irish Actor Cillian Murphy recently appeared on RTE's Morning Ireland while heading to Sunday's Oscar award ceremony and made an interesting statement that involved former Manchester United captain Roy Keane.

Cillian Murphy called Keane the most famous person from Cork, the second largest city in Ireland, while he had high praise for the former Irish midfielder. The Oppenheimer actor was born in Cork as well.

"No one will be more famous than Roy Keane coming out of Cork! I am a big Roy Keane fan. He is always number one for me," Murphy said (via Mirror).

Roy Keane spent 12 years with Manchester United (1993-2005), became the team's captain and went down as one of the best players in the club's history.

Cillian Murphy was among the star actors who headlined the Oscar awards on Sunday, March 10. Murphy won an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in the Oppenheimer movie, which was a blockbuster after its release last summer.

Video of Cillian Murphy's visit to Anfield re-surfaces after Oscar win

It is unclear if Cillian Murphy is a Manchester United fan after his high praise for club legend Roy Keane. Some reports have claimed that his favorite team is Celtic, even though Murphy is not considered an avid football fan.

Still, following his Oscar win, a video from four years ago re-surfaced from when Murphy paid a visit to Anfield, the home ground of Liverpool. The famous actor and his family had a tour of the legendary stadium after the Reds' win over West Ham in February 2020.

Murphy even met Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk and took a picture with him, with the Dutch defender being a big fan of Murphy. Van Dijk recently told former Manchester United legend Gary Neville that he had Murphy's number on his phone.

Aside from his football preferences, Murphy is considered one of the best actors of his generation. He won an Oscar for the first time in his career and a Golden Globe for a second time, with his first one coming in 18 years ago, in 2006.