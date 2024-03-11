Manchester United made unsuccessful attempts to lure Serie A manager as a replacement for Erik ten Hag: Reports

Manchester United failed in their attempt to lure Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi to Old Trafford, according to CaughtOffside, as speculations surrounding Erik ten Hag's future at the club continue to make rounds.

The Red Devils' mediocre performances across competitions this season have further increased the pressure on Ten Hag, with multiple managers currently getting linked with the United job.

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 47 points and trail Tottenham (fifth) and Aston Villa (fourth) by six and eight points, respectively. Rivals Manchester City (63 points), Liverpool (64 points) and Arsenal (64 points) are way ahead and it looks highly unlikely for the Red Devils to become title contenders in the near future.

Naturally, several managers have emerged as candidates to replace the Dutch coach with one of them being Inter Milan's boss, Simone Inzaghi.

The British club approached the Italian manager to offer him a contract back in December, but he wished to stay put. Inzaghi is also expected to engage in talks with Inter Milan to sign a contract extension.

Inter Milan are on track for another league title as they are on top of Serie A with 75 points, with 10 matches left to play. Milan (59 points) and Juventus (58 points) are 16 and 17 points behind the Nerazzurri, respectively.

Expand Tweet

Manchester United reportedly set to explore several options for next manager

With Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford future reportedly hanging in the balance, Manchester United have been linked with several tacticians.

According to ESPN, the management has told Ten Hag that the main target at the moment is to clinch a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2024/25 season. The Premier League could be awarded one more spot in the competition, meaning that fifth place could be enough for Manchester United.

Moreover, according to Metro, several out-of-job managers have approached the Red Devils. namely former Real Madrid bosses Julen Lopetegui and Zinedine Zidane, Thomas Tuchel, who is set to leave Bayern Munich in May, and Julian Nagelsmann, who currently is the German national team's manager.