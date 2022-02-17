"We must be aware of our strength" - Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi remains upbeat despite 2-0 Liverpool defeat

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi believes his team put in a good performance against Liverpool despite losing 2-0.

The Nerazzurri took on the Reds in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash in the UEFA Champions League last night (February 16).

Inter created some good chances in the first half at the San Siro but ultimately fell to goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in the final 15 minutes.

The loss puts them in a tough spot heading into the second leg at Anfield but Inzaghi believes his side played their best game of the season. He said after the game to Sky Italia (as quoted by Sempre Inter):

"I think we lacked the reward of a goal. San Siro pushed us on from start to finish, and considering the opponent we were up against I can say that we played our best game of the season."

Inzaghi added:

"We must be aware of our strength. Liverpool are one of the beast teams in Europe. I'm proud and I congratulated the team."

The Inter Milan boss concluded that they could draw positives from their loss to Liverpool, saying:

"Football is made up of details. But this match must give us belief, and great confidence for the future."

Simone Inzaghi has impressed so far as Inter Milan boss

When Inter Milan announced that they had appointed Inzaghi as their new boss last summer, they received mixed responses from the fanbase.

The club were unable to keep hold of Antonio Conte after a title-winning 2020-21 campaign and some weren't sure if Inzaghi could take the team forward.

However, the former Lazio boss has done a largely impressive job so far. The Nerazzurri currently sit second in the Serie A standings with 54 points from 24 matches.

They are just one point behind leaders AC Milan, who have played a game more.

Inter have scored the most goals in the Italian top-flight this term with 55 and have conceded the second-least with 20. They have also made it to the semifinals of the Coppa Italia, where they will take on AC Milan for a place in the final.

While the loss against Liverpool is a minor blip, Inzaghi still deserves plenty of credit for helping Inter compete with the best in Italy.

They look set to be in the fight for the Serie A title until the end of the season. Inter will also look to give the Reds a run for their money in the Anfield leg on March 8.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar