"He’s always upset about something or he’s fallen out with somebody" - Darren Bent says he wouldn't swap Arsenal attacker for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe 

Darren Bent has taken a dig at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe and has insisted that he won't swap Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus for him.

As reported by talkSPORT, Mbappe has completely stunned PSG by demanding a move in January despite signing a new deal this summer.

The Frenchman reportedly feels betrayed by the Ligue 1 champions and his relationship with them has been completely broken.

It is also reported that he has fallen out with a number of teammates at the Parc des Princes, including Neymar.

Former England striker Darren Bent has slammed the PSG forward and has claimed that he is always upset with someone or something.

Bent has also hailed Mbappe's rival Manchester City striker Erling Haaland as a model professional.

He told talkSPORT:

"Mbappe comes with a lot of baggage… there always seems to be something. Look at Haaland who’s a superstar of world football, he comes with no baggage."

He added:

"Gets the deal done, you never hear any stories about him, he seems like the model professional. Whenever we talk about Mbappe he’s always upset about something or he’s fallen out with somebody or him and Poch didn’t have a good relationship. There’s all this kind of nonsense."

Bent has insisted that no matter how good a player the Frenchman is, he is a poor influence in the dressing room.

The boyhood Arsenal fan has also claimed that he would not swap Gabriel Jesus for the World Cup-winning attacker.

He added:

"He was unhappy last year, he wanted to go to Real Madrid on a free. That didn’t happen and now he’s signed his bumper contract and now again he’s not happy. I’ve got no doubt Mbappe is a phenomenal player but do you want that coming into your dressing room and upsetting it?"

He concluded:

"Right now? No. I like what Jesus is doing. I’m not saying Mbappe isn’t a better player, because he is. But Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League table."

Arsenal could face competition from PSG for their top target, especially after the Mbappe situation

As per reports from Football 365, Arsenal could be set to face strong competition from PSG for their top target, Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian international was linked with a move to Arsenal this summer and has continued to impress for Shakhtar Donetsk.

However, Paris Saint-Germain have now reportedly registered their interest in the 21-year-old, which could be bad news for the Gunners.

The report also claims that the winger has caught the eye of clubs like Everton and Brentford.

