“He’s always at you” – Andros Townsend labels Liverpool star as ‘serial offender’ when it comes to sledging on the pitch

England international Andros Townsend recently named Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson as a serial sledger on the pitch.

Henderson joined Liverpool at the age of 21 in June 2011 from Sunderland. The England international has been invaluable to the Reds since then and has been a source of inspiration and leadership on the pitch. He was even named captain after Steven Gerrard left the club following the 2014-15 season.

Over the course of 12 seasons, Henderson has scored 33 goals and provided 61 assists in 492 appearances for Liverpool. While he may not be blessed with an eye for goal, he makes up for it through his physicality, passing, and work rate.

The 33-year-old has won eight trophies for the Reds, including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

One thing that Jordan Henderson never fails to do is be vocal on the pitch. He is often seen yelling at his own teammates and isn't afraid to get in the opponent's face.

Andros Townsend confirmed this while talking to TalkSPORT host Laura Woods. She asked (via The Boot Room):

“What’s the worst bit of sledging that you’ve heard on the football pitch? Was there a serial offender?"

The 31-year-old replied:

“Probably [Jordan] Henderson. He’s always talking, he’s always at you, he’s one."

Even though Henderson remains an integral presence in the Liverpool squad, he isn't expected to start many games next season. Jurgen Klopp has recruited Alexis Mac Allister and is looking to sign more midfielders to rebuild the Reds' squad.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson gives verdict on Manchester City treble celebrations

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson gave his verdict on Manchester City's treble celebrations, admitting that he chose to ignore it. He did go on to congratulate Pep Guardiola and Co. though.

Manchester City dominated in all competitions in 2022-23, barring the Carabao Cup. They won the Premier League despite trailing Arsenal for 248 days and followed up this success by winning the FA Cup as well. The Cityzens were also able to vanquish their demons by winning their maiden Champions League trophy, securing the treble.

Man City players deservedly celebrated their success and Jordan Henderson recently admitted he chose to ignore it. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

"I haven't watched too much, to be honest. I tried to stay away from that. The lads [at City] will have been enjoying themselves, for sure, over the last few days. They have been incredible this season and fair play to them, they deserve everything they have achieved. They will have been celebrating hard over the past few days, I would imagine."

The Reds will be looking to bounce back next season following a dismal campaign. They won no silverware and finished fifth, missing out on UCL football next season.

Poll : 0 votes