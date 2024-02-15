"He’s amazing. I think he’s a brilliant player" - PL manager admits he wants to sign Arsenal loanee on a permanent deal

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards is keen on signing Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga permanently.

Lokonga, 24, has been on loan at Luton from the Gunners this season. The Belgian has made 12 appearances across competitions, providing two assists. He's helped the Hatters in their fight against relegation with Edwards' side currently sitting 17th, one point above the drop zone.

The young holding midfielder is set to return to Arsenal this summer as things stand. He has two years left on his contract with the north Londoners after joining Mikel Arteta's side from Belgian outfit Anderlecht in a £17 million deal.

Edwards gave a glowing verdict of Lokonga, giving fans an insight into his discussions with the one-cap Belgium international:

"I love him. He’s amazing. I think he’s a brilliant player. I told him as we were walking off the pitch after training, ‘god you’re some player, I love watching you play.’ He’s great. He’s been great for us."

Edwards was asked about possibly signing Lokonga on a permanent basis:

"I would love to. I don’t know if we’re going to be in that kind of ball park, that kind of market. But we’d love to have him here longer term...

Reports claim that Arsenal boss Arteta has decided to part ways with Lokonga once his loan with Luton expires. This is despite the former Crystal Palace loanee insisting he planned to have a future at the Emirates.

Arsenal youngster Marquinhos joins Brazilian outfit Fluminense

Marquinhos has headed back out on loan.

Arsenal have confirmed the departure of Marquinhos with the Brazilian youngster joining Fluminense on loan until January 2025. The 20-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Ligue 1 side FC Nantes, managing one assist in seven games.

Marquinhos arrived at the Emirates from Sao Paulo in July 2022 for £3 million. He has had to bide his time with regards to turning out for Arteta's first team, making just six senior appearances, with one goal and one assist.

The Brazil U23 international spent last season on loan at EFL Championship outfit Norwich City. He returned to Arsenal last summer following that loan spell but was unable to forge his way into Arteta's first-team plans.

Marquinhos is excited to get started at Fluminense, telling the Brazilian club's official media:

"I am really happy. It's a great opportunity in my career to be able to represent Fluminense's team. I'm very happy and I hope we write a beautiful story, with titles and many victories."

Fluminense have confirmed that the deal includes a buy option although this is undisclosed. He has three years left on his contract with the north Londoners.