Mikel Arteta decides 24-year-old Arsenal man has no future at Emirates: Reports

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly to wield the axe on forgotten Gunners man Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Football Insider reports that the north Londoners are looking to sell Lokonga in the summer transfer window. The 24-year-old is currently on loan at fellow Premier League side Luton Town.

Lokonga is claimed to have 'no future' at Arsenal once his loan spell at Kenilworth Road concludes. The Gunners are looking for potential suitors for the defensive midfielder.

The Belgian arrived at the Emirates from Anderlecht in 2021 for a reported £17.2 million. He's made 39 appearances for the north London giants since then, unable to establish himself as a regular in Arteta's first team.

Lokonga has struggled with injuries during his time at Luton and he's only been able to make 11 appearances across competitions. He's provided two assists in those games with Rob Edwards calling upon the one-cap Belgium international when he's available.

The former Crystal Palace loanee was adamant that he still had a future at Arsenal beyond his loan with the Hatters:

"I think I can have a future at Arsenal, but that will depend on my performances here. I’ve always said that as long as I have a contract with the Gunners, I’d like to make my mark there.”

Lokonga has two years left on his contract with the Gunners. He will spend the rest of the season at Luton but could then be departing the north Londoners permanently.

Albert Sambi Lokonga hinted at frustrations with a lack of game time handed to him by Arteta at Arsenal

Albert Sambi Lokonga appeared to voice his issues with first-team opportunities under Mikel Arteta.

Lokonga spent last season on loan at Palace where he enjoyed his time playing under former Gunners captain Patrick Vieira. He made seven appearances under the French tactician.

However, Vieira was sacked in March last year after a poor run of results for his side. Lokonga sent the Frenchman a message as he headed for the Selhurst Park exit, seemingly taking aim at Arsenal boss Arteta (via football.london):

"Thank you for giving me back the smile during this short period of time. See you soon coach!”

Lokonga's lack of game time at the Emirates was an issue for the Belgian. He was used as a bit-part player, playing the majority of his football in the UEFA Europa League with Arteta's side.

Arteta stressed the need for Lokonga to gain more game time when he joined Palace on loan (via the source above):

"We’ve offloaded the squad with three players. Sambi needed time and games to develop the talent that he has and I think in Palace we’ve found the right club with the right coaching staff as well, so I believe that will work out."

The Gunners boss preferred the likes of Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, and Martin Odegaard last season. That midfield trio impressed as their side challenged for the Premier League title.

