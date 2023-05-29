"He's been amazing this season" - Manchester United star heaps praises on teammate David de Gea after he picked up PL Golden Glove

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire heaped praise on club teammate David De Gea for his impressive performance during the just-concluded 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

The Red Devils shot-stopper scooped home the prestigious Golden Glove award after he registered the highest number of clean sheets during the season. De Gea clinched the award after registering a total of 17 clean sheets in 38 Premier League games, three more than Liverpool's Alison Becker.

The Spanish international played a key role in helping Manchester United secure Champions League football for next season. He also contributed to their first piece of silverware since 2017 after lifting the Carabao Cup in February.

Teammate and club captain Maguire has revealed that the shot-stopper deserved his Golden Glove award He went on to state that De Gea had an amazing 2022-23 football season with Manchester United. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"He's [De Gea] been amazing this season. I think of the things I can say about him. He's made big saves in big moments and that's what David does. When we need him and he's called upon, he makes big saves. He's had an amazing season and It's one I'm sure he'll be really proud of."

He continued:

"The Golden Glove is thoroughly deserved, obviously, a big help from the lads for that as well, it's a joint effort, but he deserves it because he's kept us in games in crucial moments."

"The Premier League is finished but we've got one more big game and we know we're up against a good team. We look after ourselves, we prepare well, the manager will have a game plan and we stick to that."

De Gea will be out of contract in June, but an extension is imminent, according to Give Me Sport. It remains to be seen whether the Spaniard will be able to retain his place between the sticks next season.

How did David De Gea perform for Manchester United during the 2022-23 football season?

The shot-stopper secured his second Premier League Golden Glove award after an impressive campaign for Manchester United. De Gea registered a combined total of 25 clean sheets for the Red Devils across all competitions during the 2022-23 campaign.

While 17 of those clean sheets came in the Premier League, De Gea had five in the Europa League, two in the FA Cup and one in the Carabao Cup.

The Spaniard will be hoping to add to his trophy cabinet when the Red Devils take on bitter rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final on (3 June).

