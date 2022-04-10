"He’s on another level" - Paul Robinson names Liverpool star who was the best player on the pitch against Benfica

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has hailed the 'incredible' Liverpool January signing of Luis Diaz. The 42-year-old has lavished praise on the Merseyside club for their excellent recruitment policy.

The Reds stepped one step closer to the Champions League semi-final with their 3-1 win against Benfica in the first leg of the quarter-finals at the Estadio da Luz. Robinson claimed Diaz was 'outstanding' against Benfica and was the best player on the pitch.

The former Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper has insisted that Diaz is improving with every match. Robinson also believes that the Colombian is worthy of the big fee the Reds paid for him.

He told Football Insider:

“He is getting better and better. He was an incredible signing when he came but now he’s on another level. They fought hard against Tottenham to get him and paid a big price but he was clearly worthy it."

The Anfield Buzz @TheAnfieldBuzz 🗣 | Sergio Aguero: “Luis Diaz has been outstanding since he joined from Porto.” 🗣 | Sergio Aguero: “Luis Diaz has been outstanding since he joined from Porto.” https://t.co/qZmPXJVUf9

The 42-year-old insisted that the Reds have been 'bang on' with their recruitment policy. The former England goalkeeper added:

“There has always been talk of where Liverpool would go when Salah, Firmino and Mane leave. At one point, nobody could break into that front three. But [Diogo] Jota and Diaz have done that.

“It shows that the recruitment policy at Liverpool is bang on. It looks like they are going to have a strong squad for a long time. Diaz was outstanding against Benfica. I thought he was the best player on the pitch.”

Luis Diaz has offered a whole new dimension to the Liverpool attack

The January signing of Luis Diaz has completely changed the dynamics of the the Reds' attack.

Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff, as well as the scouting team, deserve all the plaudits for their excellent work.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“I could run a fair bit when I was a player, but I must admit I'm jealous of Luis Diaz's lungs. His stamina is amazing. It looks like it's in his veins to press, so it's no surprise to see why he's adapted to Klopp's system so quickly.” Dirk Kuyt on Luís Díaz:“I could run a fair bit when I was a player, but I must admit I'm jealous of Luis Diaz's lungs. His stamina is amazing. It looks like it's in his veins to press, so it's no surprise to see why he's adapted to Klopp's system so quickly.” #awlive [lfc] Dirk Kuyt on Luís Díaz:“I could run a fair bit when I was a player, but I must admit I'm jealous of Luis Diaz's lungs. His stamina is amazing. It looks like it's in his veins to press, so it's no surprise to see why he's adapted to Klopp's system so quickly.” #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/i8k9egOolZ

The likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have significantly improved the Reds since their arrival.

With Roberto Firmino now aged 30 and Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both 29, the Reds had to look for their eventual replacements at some point. But bringing in the likes of Diaz and Jota while the trio remain at the club has worked wonders.

