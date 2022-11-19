“He’s not ashamed when he loses the ball” – Mauricio Pochettino highlights how ‘irresponsible by nature’ Neymar is different compared to Lionel Messi

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino highlighted the key difference between Lionel Messi and Neymar.

In a recent interview with Sueddeutsche, the Argentine coach said that the Brazilian has a riskier style of play by character and is more into having fun on the pitch.

"He plays the same way in every corner of the field. He is irresponsible by nature! A bandit! He's capable of tunneling an opponent in his own penalty area or going into midfield and showing the ball so provocatively that the opponent loses it for so long.

"He feels football differently than Messi. He's not ashamed when he loses the ball. Because of his character, he is much more concerned with taking risks, doing something nice, having fun."

Pochettino was in charge of PSG during Messi's first season at the club. The Parisians played a total of 84 games under him, winning 56, drawing 13, and losing 15.

They won one Ligue 1, one French Cup, and one French Super Cup title. The former Tottenham Hotspur instructor is currently without a club.

Neymar said he feels pleasured to play alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

PSG superstar Neymar recently said that he feels pleased to have Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe as his teammates and attacking partners. Speaking to The Telegraph, the Brazilian superstar said (via Sports Mole):

"Kylian is a young player who's been growing and showing his potential and still has a lot to grow. It's always great to play alongside the greats. I've always preferred that because the chances of winning are higher. Playing with [Lionel Messi] and Kylian is a huge pleasure. They're two greats, with Messi long considered the best in the world."

The Brazilian superstar is currently gearing up for the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Selecao will start their campaign against Serbia in Group G on 25 November.

They will play Switzerland next on 28 November. Brazil's last group game will be against Cameroon on 3 December.

The PSG no. 10 has played 10 games across two editions of the FIFA World Cup, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

