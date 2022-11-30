"He's attracting interest" - Barcelona director confirms Catalans have been tracking 22-year-old Ajax star for over a year

Barcelona sporting director Jordi Cruyff has confirmed that the club have been tracking Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohamed Kudus for over a year. While Cruyff refused to disclose Blaugrana’s plans for the player, he revealed that the 22-year-old Ajax man was attracting interest.

Kudus, who joined Ajax from Nordsjaelland in the summer of 2020, has been enjoying a stellar campaign. The Ghana international has featured in 21 games for the Eredivisie outfit in the 2022-23 season, scoring 10 times and claiming two assists. Additionally, Kudus has emerged as one of Ghana’s best players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring a brace in a 3-2 win over South Korea on 28 November. His goals propelled Ghana to their first win in Qatar.

According to Football365, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Borussia Dortmund are some of the top teams monitoring the player.

Cruyff revealed that Barcelona were alert to his situation but did not confirm that they wanted to bring him to Camp Nou. Speaking on RAC 1, the Barcelona sporting director said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“We've been tracking Mohamed Kudus for more than one year. We can't say now that Barça want Kudus... but he's attracting interest.

“He's scoring goals and in Holland, they discuss a lot about his position, so yes - I know him well.”

Kudus, who is valued at €15 million by Transfermarkt, sees his Ajax contract expire in June 2025. Given the excellent World Cup campaign he is enjoying in Qatar, Kudus’ transfer value is expected to receive a sizeable bump sooner rather than later.

Barcelona could use a player of Mohamed Kudus’ profile

While Barca have not yet expressed their desire to sign him, adding Kudus to their roster might not be a bad idea. The Blaugrana have plenty of excellent midfielders in their ranks, players who can make a difference with their inch-perfect passes. However, they lack players who can break through the lines and snatch goals when the attackers are having an off day.

Kudus could also offer Xavi more versatility in the middle of the park. He thrives as a false nine, can wreak havoc as an attacking midfielder, and is capable of playing in a central midfield position as well. If molded patiently, Kudus could very well become a prominent name in global football.

If Football365’s aforementioned report is to be believed, there are plenty of European powerhouses keeping an eye on the player. Barcelona might have to act fast if they wish to add the Ghana international to their ranks.

