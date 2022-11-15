"He's Aubameyang x20!" - Piers Morgan urged to stop campaigning for Arsenal to sign Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Arsenal forward Perry Groves has rubbished broadcaster Piers Morgan's suggestion that the Gunners should look to sign Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo in an interview with talkSPORT.

The future of the Red Devils striker is up in the air following his shocking interview with Morgan in which he attacked his club.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, claimed that Manchester United had betrayed him and that he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag.

Morgan, a massive fan of the Portuguese forward, suggested that Arsenal should sign him to increase their stranglehold on the Premier League title race.

The broadcaster said when asked if he would take him at the Gunners:

“Yes [I would], actually. He’s exactly what we need. Cristiano and Gabriel Jesus would take us to the title.”

However, Groves has laughed off Morgan's suggestion while comparing the former Real Madrid attacker to former Gunners striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese striker left the Emirates Stadium in January and headed to Barcelona on a free transfer after falling out with manager Arteta.

Groves said of Morgan's comments:

"It's the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard because Ronaldo is Aubameyang x20."

The former Gunners attacker then discussed the philosophy Arteta has built in his side at the Emirates Stadium.

"The philosophy that Mikel Arteta has put in to this bunch of Arsenal players is no egos, humbleness, you all work hard for the team, it's about the team. You think oh no let's go and put the biggest ego on the planet and lets go and disrupt all that."

Arteta's side sit top of the league heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament break.

The demeanor and performances of the Gunners' players have been impressive, with the side five points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had difficulties in front of goal this season, netting just three goals in 16 appearances across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed that Arsenal were ahead of Manchester United as a top Premier League club

Arsenal have seemingly impressed Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo made many claims during his controversial interview with Morgan.

One that may enthuse Arsenal fans is his claim that the Gunners have moved ahead of Manchester United as a top Premier League side.

Ronaldo believes that factors within United prevent them from joining the English top-tier elite.

He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I want the best for Manchester Utd. This is why I come, but you have some things inside the club that don’t help reach the top level as Man City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal".

As Arteta's side sit at the top of the league, Manchester United lie in fifth spot.

However, Erik ten Hag's side are the only team to beat the Gunners in the Premier League this season.

