"He's exactly what we need" - Piers Morgan believes Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo can fire Arsenal to the Premier League title 

Piers Morgan, who supports Premier League giants Arsenal, has backed Mikel Arteta and co. to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in January. Morgan believes that Ronaldo, along with Gabriel Jesus, would fire Arsenal to Premier League glory at the end of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo sat down with Morgan for a revealing 90-minute interview, a section of which was released on Sunday night (November 13) via The Sun. In the interview, Ronaldo claimed that Manchester United had been trying to push him out and admitted that he had no respect for current coach Erik ten Hag.

On the back of such an explosive interview, it is unlikely that Ronaldo will return to Old Trafford after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And Morgan, who has been a vocal supporter of the Portuguese, has admitted that he would love to see him at Arsenal. When a Twitter user implied that Morgan would not enjoy seeing Cristiano Ronaldo at the Emirates Stadium, the renowned British socialite claimed (via Metro):

“Yes [I would], actually.”

He further added that Arsenal needed Ronaldo to go the distance in the Premier League.

“He’s exactly what we need. Cristiano and Gabriel Jesus would take us to the title.”

Ronaldo has featured in 16 matches for Manchester United this season, scoring thrice and providing two assists across competitions. Arsenal, on the other hand, have been on fire in the English top flight, sitting atop the league table with a five-point lead (37 vs 32) over second-placed Manchester City after 14 matchdays.

Piers Morgan reveals why Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo sat down for explosive interview

Morgan has revealed why Cristiano Ronaldo gave such a frank interview, which is guaranteed to take a toll on his relationships at Manchester United. The broadcaster and journalist said that the Portuguese wanted the truth to come out, and not through ill-informed rumors.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Cristiano Ronaldo to @PiersMorgan: "Nothing has changed here since Sir Alex left. When I decided to return to Manchester United, I followed my heart".



"Sir Alex Ferguson said to me: ‘It’s impossible for you to come to Manchester City!’.



And I said: 'Ok, Boss'".

Morgan explained (via Metro):

“He wants people to understand what he has experienced this year, and to hear it directly from him, not through ill-informed rumors.”

He continued:

“Ronaldo takes his football very seriously — and winning even more seriously. You don’t get to have all the trophies and records he has without possessing a ferociously strong and resilient mentality, a relentless work ethic, a stupefyingly intense competitive spirit, and an unshakeable self-confidence that you’re No 1.

“For someone like Ronaldo to suddenly find himself at a club that isn’t competing for top silverware, and where he has been dropped, benched, snubbed, scolded and even last month, for the first time in his career, suspended, has hit him hard.”

Morgan claimed that Ronaldo did not want special treatment but wanted everyone to grant him the respect he deserved.

He concluded by saying:

“Not least because last season he was the club’s leading scorer with 24 goals. He doesn’t expect any special treatment, but he does expect to be treated with the respect he feels he has earned.”

