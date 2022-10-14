“He’s not available for this game” – Eddie Howe confirms key Newcastle player is ruled out of Manchester United game

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has ruled club-record signing Alexander Isak out of their clash with Manchester United on October 16.

Isak has a thigh injury which is not serious but sees him miss the encounter at Old Trafford this Sunday.

Howe told reporters ahead of the game this weekend (via the club's Twitter account):

“Alex is making progress. But he’s not available for this game."

Isak joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad for £63 million this past summer and has made an impressive start to life at St James' Park.

He scored on his debut in a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool and has managed two goals in three league appearances.

The Swedish striker's absence comes as a huge blow for Howe's side who are looking to continue their potential challenge for European football.

The Magpies sit sixth in the league with three wins, five draws and one defeat in nine fixtures. Howe's men are a point behind opponents Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been revitalized by Erik ten Hag following a disappointing start to the season which saw them lose two on the bounce.

They went on a four match winning streak before a dreadful 6-3 defeat to Manchester City.

Manchester United did beat Everton 2-1 last weekend and will be looking to keep the winning momentum going this Sunday.

Despite this, Howe is optimistic about getting a good result at Old Trafford, saying:

“We’re going there to try and attack it and get a positive result."

He continued,

“Manchester United have outstanding individuals and a great manager and are developing their style of play and philosophy. But we go there with no fear and a belief we can win."

Cristiano Ronaldo's memorable second debut for Manchester United's against Newcastle

Ronaldo scored a brace in a 4-1 win at Old Trafford

Ronaldo shocked the football world last summer by making a groundbreaking return to Manchester United from Juventus for £13.8 million.

The Portuguese took no time whatsoever in reminding the Old Trafford faithful of just what a legendary talent he is.

He bagged a phenomenal brace on his second debut for the club in a 4-1 win over Newcastle on September 11.

The forward can expect to lead the line for the Red Devils this Sunday.

However, he will be hoping to bounce back from his disappointing outing against Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League.

Ronaldo failed to score with seven shots against the Cypriot minnows on October 13 with Scott McTominay's dramatic last-gasp winner required to secure a 1-0 win.

The Portuguese boasts a good record against Newcastle, scoring eight goals in 13 appearances during his career.

