"He's available" - Liverpool told to make move for Chelsea and Arsenal target

Tottenham Hotspur expert John Wenham has advised Liverpool to snap up Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, who has also been heavily linked with Chelsea and Arsenal.

Zaha, 30, has been a talisman for Palace over the past eight seasons, helping the club consolidate their stature as a mid-table Premier League outfit. Overall, he has scored 89 goals and contributed 75 assists in 443 matches across all competitions for his boyhood club.

A pacy dribbler blessed with flair and directness, Zaha has emerged as a hot topic ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window. With his contract set to expire next summer, he has been linked with a host of clubs, including Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

Speaking to Football Insider, Wenham stated that Zaha would be an ideal signing for the Reds in January next year. He said:

"If Liverpool are going to go out there and sign someone, then you can't look further than Zaha. He's available because of his contract situation. He would want the move. He is Premier League proven, in form, knows the club. It would be the ideal move."

Sharing his thoughts on a potential transfer, Wenham added:

"I think Zaha would actually get better in that team, with better players around him compared to Palace. That would be a quick fix and maybe that's not what they are going to do. Zaha would flourish at Anfield. It's one last big payday for him as well. I think that's a deal that would work well for everyone."

Apart from Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal, multiple European sides are also keen to rope in the Ivory Coast international. Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco, Marseille, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig are also monitoring the right-footed attacker's situation, as per 90min.

Zaha has opened the ongoing 2022-23 season on a positive note, registering six goals and two assists in 13 matches so far.

Premier League manager opines on Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal target's future

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira shed light on Wilfried Zaha's future amid transfer rumors linking him to Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal. Speaking at a pre-match press conference, he said:

"I think Wilfried knows the position of the club and the decision is going to be his and when he is ready, we will listen to what he has to say. But I think everybody knows that we want him to stay at our football club. We want to grow with Wilfried as one of our leaders and the decision to stay has to be his."

Zaha is next set to be in action for Palace in their Premier League home encounter against Fulham on Monday (December 26).

