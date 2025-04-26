"He's awful", "May god help us" - Chelsea fans unhappy with 22-year-old star's performance despite 1-0 win vs Everton

Supporters of Chelsea on social media have called out Levi Colwill for his display following their 1-0 win against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday. While the Blues kept a clean sheet, fans online branded Colwill's performance subpar.

During the encounter, Marc Cucurella's 14th-minute pass found Noni Madueke, who was close to giving the west London outfit the lead. But his effort was handily gathered by Everton's goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford.

Nicolas Jackson found the back of the net to put Chelsea in front in the 27th minute. The striker received a short pass from Enzo Fernandez and released a shot from outside the box, which Pickford couldn't handle. Beto’s 63rd-minute shot from the edge of the box was close to securing an equalizer for the Toffees. However, Robert Sanchez made a terrific save to keep his team's lead intact.

Madueke also tried to double Chelsea's lead and put the game beyond Everton's reach in the 74th minute. However, Pickford was equal to the task again as he made a save to thwart Madueke's effort. Despite Dwight McNeil's dying-minute effort (86’) to secure a draw for the Toffees, the game ended in favor of Enzo Maresca's side (1-0).

During his time on the pitch, Colwill registered 90% (61/68) passing accuracy. He also registered four tackles, won three out of seven ground duels, but lost possession of the ball eight times.

Colwill's performance appeared to have triggered Chelsea supporters, who took to X to complain, with one tweeting:

"Colwill is not bad, he's AWFUL.”

"Nothing concerns colwill with defence , he just wants to complete passes and maintain beauty.,” another added.

"I’ll have to check the stats but it feels like Colwill loses every 50/50 duel, like every single one,” a fan vented.

"I don’t see what you guys are seeing with Colwill tbh,” a fan complained.

"Really not enjoying the past 10 mins from Colwill, he’s getting pushed about a little too easily,” another chimed in.

"I rather keep Chalobah as a squad player next season and sell Colwill.,” a fan opined.

"Colwill gets dominated by like most strikers in the league,” another said.

"Colwill is the “future” of our defence. May god help us all man. We’re going to be suffering.,” wrote another.

How did Chelsea's Marc Cucurella perform against Everton?

Chelsea FC v Legia Warszawa - UEFA Conference League 2024/25 Quarter Final Second Leg - Source: Getty

One player who provided the roadmap and helped the Blues in registering a clean sheet during the game is Marc Cucurella. The Spaniard registered a massive defensive performance and was arguably the best player on the pitch.

Cucurella maintained 94% (60/64) passing precision during his stint. The Spaniard likewise registered four tackles, two shots on target, and won five out of six ground duels competed (via Sofascore).

Following their victory, Chelsea have climbed to fourth in the Premier League standings (60 points from 34 games). They are also back on track in the race for UEFA Champions League football.

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More