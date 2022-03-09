“He’s only a baby” – Steve McManaman claims Liverpool and Manchester City-linked Jude Bellingham staying at Dortmund this summer won’t hinder either side

Former Liverpool and Manchester City midfielder Steve McManaman believes the Reds and the Cityzens won't be adversely affected if their transfer target, Jude Bellingham, remains at Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Despite the Premier League giants' interest in the 18-year old, a move seems unlikely. His teammate Erling Haaland seems more likely to make a big-money move out of Dortmund in the summer.

McManaman told HorseRacing.net:

"Regarding the rumors that Jude is set to stay in Germany next season, Borussia Dortmund only need to sell one player this season and that’s expected to be Erling Haaland. They don’t need to sell anyone else."

He continued:

"Jude would play every game for Borussia Dortmund, which he wouldn’t for Liverpool or Manchester City. You can understand why he’s going to stay if he does end up staying this summer. He will keep on improving as he will be playing every game and playing in European competition."

McManaman believes Bellingham still has a lot of time to make a big move in his career. He said:

"He’s only a baby. There’s plenty of time for him to move clubs if he does want to move clubs in the future. I don’t think him staying at Dortmund this summer will jeopardise Liverpool or Manchester City’s chances of signing him down the line."

McManaman then touched on the state of play for Liverpool and Manchester City at present:

"At this moment in time, they’re the two best teams in Europe, they’re incredibly strong and the competition for places is madness. I don’t think Jude spending another season in Germany will hinder either side.”

Liverpool and Manchester City will likely battle for Jude Bellingham in the future

Jude Bellingham has shown maturity beyond his years this season

Jude Bellingham is only 18 years old, so there is a good chance we will see him in the Premier League at some stage in his career.

The England international, who already has 10 international caps, has been a revelation at Borussia Dortmund. He has scored six goals and provided 12 assists in 34 games across all competitions this season.

His overall record for the club stands at 10 goals and sixteen assists in 80 games across all competitions.

A huge summer awaits Liverpool and Manchester City, with many top names linked with moves to both sides. However, the race for Bellingham is probably better-suited further down the line.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have ample options in midfield right now. Therefore, Bellingham can continue his development at Borussia Dortmund, a team that can provide him with more game time.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh