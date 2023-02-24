"He's back to his best" - Wayne Rooney heaps praises on 'fantastic' Manchester United star after brlliant performances this season

Wayne Rooney has heaped praise on in-form Marcus Rashford after his impressive performances for Manchester United this season.

The England international burst onto the scene in the 2015-16 season, where he scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 31 games across competitions. He has only gone from strength to strength since then.

He fired on all cylinders in the 2019-20 season as he registered 22 goals and 12 assists in 44 games across competitions. He amassed a tally of 21 goals and 15 assists in 51 matches the following campaign.

But he was evidently out of form last season under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and later, interim boss Ralf Rangnick. He scored just five times and provided two assists in 32 games across competitions.

Statistics aside, Rashford was visibly struggling on the pitch and was under-confident in the final third. Manager Erik ten Hag seems to have done wonders for the Englishman's confidence.

Fans have also credited forwards coach Benni McCarthy for Rashford's incredible form, which has seen him score in all but one of United's last 10 league games. Rooney, who is currently the manager of MLS club D.C. United, has given his verdict on the 25-year-old's rich vein of form.

The Manchester United legend said (h/t ESPN):

"He's doing fantastic. He's a top player, and he's shown that early in his career. He had a bit of a dip over the last couple of seasons so it's important to go back to doing -- back to his strengths.

"Being direct, being aggressive, being confident in front of goal, and I felt he wasn't confident for a while actually, but this season he's back to his best."

The two played 32 club games together before Rooney left the Red Devils for Everton in 2017.

Manchester United boss unsure if Marcus Rashford will play in EFL Cup final

Marcus Rashford's participation in Sunday's (26 February) EFL Cup final against Newcastle United is under a cloud.

He limped off in the 88th minute of Manchester United's 2-1 UEFA Europa League round-of-32 win against Barcelona on 23 February. Speaking ahead of the Carabao Cup final, manager Erik ten Hag said (h/t Sky Sports):

"I don't know [if Rashford will be available]. Players are coming in now and we have to do medical investigations. We did some yesterday but it was so soon after the game, so most of the time you can't say. You have to wait for the 100 per cent medical diagnosis."

Rashford came on as a substitute to play 13 minutes when Manchester United last won the EFL Cup. They defeated Southampton by a 3-2 scoreline in the 2017 final.

