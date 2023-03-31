“He’s back smiling” – Trent Alexander-Arnold offers positive update on ‘exciting’ Liverpool star

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has expressed his excitement at teammate Luis Diaz's return to full fitness. Alexander-Arnold also stated that the forward seemed to be enjoying his return to the pitch.

Diaz was excellent for the Reds early in this campaign, notching up four goals and three assists in 11 matches across the Premier League and UEFA Champions League. However, a knee injury has kept him on the sidelines since October last year.

The Colombian recently made his return to the team's training sessions and looks set to complete his comeback from injury. Alexander-Arnold was undoubtedly pleased with the prospect of having Diaz fit again. He told Liverpool's official website (as quoted by Emipre of the Kop):

‘‘He’s a top player, a top lad. It’s been a tough season for him to see him out so much. But he’s back, he’s back smiling, he’s enjoying his football, so that’s all you can ask [for].

‘‘With a player like that, he brings enthusiasm to the team and brings a spark that not many players have. It’s exciting to have him back.’’

Diaz notably played a key role for Jurgen Klopp's side in the second half of last season as they went extremely close to achieving an unprecedented quadruple. The winger, who arrived from Porto in January 2022, recorded six goals and four assists in 26 matches across competitions, lifting the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

Luis Diaz could play a part in Liverpool's first match after the international break

Liverpool will return to action after the March international break with a blockbuster clash this weekend. The Reds will visit the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City in a Premier League encounter on Saturday, April 1.

According to the Mirror, Luis Diaz is in contention to face the Citizens after his aforementioned training session with the first team. Should he get some minutes on Saturday, it will mark his first appearance for Liverpool since a 3-2 league defeat to Arsenal on October 9, 2022.

Jurgen Klopp's side need a win in this match to keep their hopes of finishing in the top four alive. They are sixth in the Premier League standings, seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played two matches more.

However, history doesn't favor Liverpool when it comes to matches at the Etihad. They last defeated City away from home in a league match back in 2015 when they came out 4-1 winners.

However, the Reds did beat the Citizens in Manchester in last season's FA Cup and in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League.

