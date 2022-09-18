“He’s been bailing us out like that so much”, “Best player this week by far” – Tottenham fans give "massive credit" to "unreal" player for his display in 6-2 win against Leicester 

Tottenham Hotspur fans have hailed their captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris for his impeccable performances in their win over Leicester City on September 17. The Frenchman led from the front as his side beat the Foxes 6-2 at home in the Premier League.

Lloris made five saves and two clearances and completed 100% of his runouts. He was key as Spurs overcame a poor first half to win their fifth league game of the season.

The Tottenham captain was also arguably the only good performer in the 2-0 defeat against Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League. He made four saves and two high claims and completed 17 out of 18 passes.

Spurs fans took to Twitter to appreciate the Frenchman's performance against Leicester. Here are some of their reactions:

Eashan @EashN17 We ran off with the game, but massive credit to Lloris for some huge saves at vital points in the game We ran off with the game, but massive credit to Lloris for some huge saves at vital points in the game

Barnaby @thfcbarnaby Lloris has been our best player this week by far, what a fucking save Lloris has been our best player this week by far, what a fucking save

Mark📍 @MarkTHFC7 Lloris has been unreal, he’s been bailing us out like that so much this season. Something has to change 2nd half, we don’t have enough control in the midfield. Lloris has been unreal, he’s been bailing us out like that so much this season. Something has to change 2nd half, we don’t have enough control in the midfield.

Little Lloris @Lloris_Talha Lloris is literally the best goalkeeper of all time Lloris is literally the best goalkeeper of all time

fernando @fndology Lloris is having a good season Lloris is having a good season

🪄 ‏ً @thfcoh Lloris might be the best keeper in the world Lloris might be the best keeper in the world

Tans 🤍 @tanya_leona Hugo Lloris has been impeccable this season. Hugo Lloris has been impeccable this season.

Mason ⚪️ @thfcmason_ lloris has done nothing wrong this game just defenders giving them so much space lloris has done nothing wrong this game just defenders giving them so much space

Lloris, 35, joined Spurs from Olympique Lyon in 2012. He has played 424 matches for the north London side and was named captain in the 2015-16 season.

He signed a new contract last season, extending his stay by at least two more years.

The France captain will hope to continue his impeccable form as he goes into the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Tottenham hammer Leicester as Son Heung-min shines

Youri Tielemans gave Leicester an early lead in the sixth minute. Davinson Sanchez fouled James Justin inside the box to give the visitors a penalty.

Tielemans' penalty was initially saved by Lloris but it had to be retaken due to the Frenchman's encroachment. The Leicester midfielder made no mistake on his second attempt to hand the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Harry Kane then equalized in the eighth minute through a Dejan Kulusevski cross before Eric Dier gave Tottenham the lead via an Ivan Perisic corner.

James Maddison equalized for Leicester with a stunning strike just before halftime.

Spurs then hammered Leicester in the second half as Rodrigo Bentancur scored his first goal for the club after a Wilfred Ndidi mistake.

Son Heung-min replaced Richarlison in the 59th minute looking for his first goal this season.

He scored his first of the night from a sensational strike from outside the box to beat Danny Ward. The South Korean then added another brilliant, this time with his left foot, from outside the box.

Son then completed his 13-minute hat-trick after a lethal Tottenham counterattack.

With this win, Spurs are now second in the Premier League, level on points with leaders Manchester City but behind on goal difference.

Leicester, meanwhile, remain at the bottom of the league with just one point from seven games.

Tottenham will next be in action against arch-rivals Arsenal at the Emirates on October 1.

