“He’s a ballboy being played as a footballer”, “There’s legit 200 players who are better” – Chelsea fans furious with star player for his poor performance in 2-1 win at Crystal Palace

Chelsea fans unloaded their frustration on Mason Mount for yet another poor display during the Blues' 2-1 away win against Crystal Palace.

The win marked the London-based side's first victory since Graham Potter took over. This was also the first time the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager took charge of the Blues in the Premier League.

Odsonne Edouard gave the hosts the lead early in the seventh minute. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the visitors level in the 38th minute. Conor Gallagher scored a screamer from outside the penalty box to secure the win for Chelsea on the road.

However, fans were displeased by Mount's performance. The Blues scored the winning goal five minutes after the player went off.

Mount has managed only one assist in nine games across all competitions this season. He was in good form last campaign, scoring 13 goals and assisting 16 more in 53 games.

However, fans unloaded on him after his recent performance. Many termed him as a ball boy. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

⚡️ @clinicalkai Mount is being played out of position, he’s a ballboy being played as a footballer. Mount is being played out of position, he’s a ballboy being played as a footballer.

Sean Quinn @quinner12344 Funny thing is replacing Mount won't even be that hard. There's legit 200 players who are better Funny thing is replacing Mount won't even be that hard. There's legit 200 players who are better

Mod @CFCMod_ Mount are you good ?? You’re 6 yards from goal man ffs Mount are you good ?? You’re 6 yards from goal man ffs

Mount subbed off, 5 minutes later Chelsea win the match

Imagine my shock



Imagine my shock Mount subbed off, 5 minutes later Chelsea win the match Imagine my shock

C10410511611497 @C10410511611497 Mount has been trying that Conor goal for 50 games now. Mount has been trying that Conor goal for 50 games now.

R @BeIgiannn The day Mount leaves will be one of the best days in this clubs history it should be made a bank holiday The day Mount leaves will be one of the best days in this clubs history it should be made a bank holiday

L @Iewdawg mount non existent in his natural position under a new manager, how long is it gonna take for people to realise that he just isn’t that good mount non existent in his natural position under a new manager, how long is it gonna take for people to realise that he just isn’t that good

The Blues are currently in fifth spot in the Premier League table with 13 points from their first seven games.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter reacted to first win as the club's manager

Chelsea boss Graham Potter reacted to his first win as the Blues' manager. Here's what Potter told BBC Sport after the win against Crystal Palace (via football.london):

"We're delighted with the result. It's a tough place to come. I thought we started quite well but conceded from the first action into the box. Credit to the boys, they recovered well and did not let their heads go down. It was nice to get an equaliser and get back in the game."

Potter added:

"We had to survive moments as they are a good side with dangerous players. To be a goal down and come away with three points is fantastic, so credit to the players. There's character, that's for sure. They could've felt sorry for themselves after conceding the goal, but the players stood up all the way through."

He concluded:

"There was a collective spirit among the players. We are delighted with the three points."

