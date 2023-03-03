"He's at Barca, but he knows Inter are at the same level" - Hakan Calhanoglu says he is in 'contact' with Barcelona star amid transfer links

Hakan Calhanoglu has backed Barcelona midfielder and reported Inter Milan transfer target Franck Kessie to join I Nerazzurri in the near future.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (h/t SPORT), Kessie is a priority target for Inter in the summer transfer window. The Ivory Coast international joined Barcelona last summer on a free transfer from AC Milan but has struggled for regular starts under manager Xavi Hernandez.

11 of his 15 La Liga appearances have come from the bench, with Gavi, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets above him in the pecking order. Inter apparently want to offer him a more prominent role in central midfield and are even open to including Marcelo Brozovic in a potential deal.

Kessie reportedly rejected the chance to leave Barcelona in the January transfer window to fight for a place in Xavi's starting XI. Calhanoglu has now claimed that he is in contact with his former AC Milan teammate amid claims of a potential summer move to the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.

The Turkey international, who shared the pitch 158 times with Kessie during their time with I Rossoneri, told Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t @FabrizioRomano):

"Kessié is my friend, top players are always welcome here. It's true that I'm in contact with Frank. Inter move for Kessié? He's at Barça, but he knows that Inter are on the same level."

Barca currently sit atop the league table after 23 games, leading second-placed Real Madrid by seven points. Inter, meanwhile, trail Serie A leaders Napoli by 18 points with 14 games left in the season.

However, the Serie A giants qualified for the UEFA Champions League knockout stage this season at the expense of Barca, who were relegated to the UEFA Europa League.

Barcelona boss sees Real Madrid as favorites to make Copa del Rey final despite 1-0 win

Barcelona recorded an important 1-0 away win against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on 2 March.

This sets them up nicely for the return leg at Spotify Camp Nou on 5 April as they look to win their 32nd Copa del Rey title. Despite his team's win at the Santiago Bernabeu, manager Xavi Hernandez sees Real Madrid as the favorites to qualify.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, the Spanish tactician remarked (h/t AS):

"It’s a certain advantage and 0-1, but we’re going to have to compete against Madrid. The return leg, with our fans, will be positive. But I still see Madrid as a favourite. Now we have to think about Valencia and we have to enjoy the victory."

Barca have won two of the three El Clasicos so far this season.

