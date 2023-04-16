"He's a Barcelona type of player" - Pundit urges Liverpool to part ways with 24-year-old star to help fund an overhaul at the PL club

Former Chelsea striker turned television pundit Tony Cascarino has urged Liverpool to part ways with Trent Alexander-Arnold to help fund an overhaul at the club.

The Reds have endured a difficult season and look almost destined to miss out on a Champions League spot.

It is quite evident that Liverpool are in need of a major overhaul and Tony Cascarino has urged the Reds to sell Trent Alexander-Arnold to buy new players.

The former Republic of Ireland forward has claimed that the English full-back could be the one to be offloaded by the Merseyside giants to make new signings.

Cascarino has claimed that even though Alexander-Arnold has endured a poor season, he could be high on demand at the age of just 24. He told TalkSPORT:

“Not really, no. Who would you say is at the right age is the most favorable player at Liverpool [for other clubs] at the moment? You’d probably say Trent. Even though he’s had a difficult year, Trent is of an age – he’s 24 – where you can still get a really big deal for him."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“I’m told they [Liverpool] are looking more for competition for [Trent] Alexander-Arnold than a direct replacement. That makes sense at this stage.” Dean Jones:“I’m told they [Liverpool] are looking more for competition for [Trent] Alexander-Arnold than a direct replacement. That makes sense at this stage.” #lfc [givemesport via caughtoffside] Dean Jones:“I’m told they [Liverpool] are looking more for competition for [Trent] Alexander-Arnold than a direct replacement. That makes sense at this stage.” #lfc [givemesport via caughtoffside] https://t.co/TWRRHoHaAy

The former Celtic attacker has also claimed that Alexander-Arnold looks perfect for a team like Barcelona:

“He’s a Barcelona type of player, or a team that wants to play the way Trent does. They’ve still got some young lads they’re excited about at Liverpool, but it’s a very difficult one to imagine how Liverpool and how Klopp are going to deal with what’s in front of them."

Cascarino insisted that Liverpool's job will be tougher and tougher with time with their rivals improving significantly:

“It’s a challenge because Manchester United have spent big, Chelsea will always do that, Arsenal are quite clearly an emerging club with a very young team, so there are now a lot more competitors around Liverpool for the Champions League spots.”

Alexander-Arnold has had a poor season by his usual standards, having scored just three goals and provided four assists in 38 games across competitions.

Graeme Souness criticises Liverpool defender Andy Robertson after incident with linesman

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has criticized Reds left-back Andy Robertson for his conduct towards referees in the Premier League.

Robertson appeared to have been elbowed in the face by Hatzidakis, causing quite a stir in the Reds' 2-2 draw against Arsenal last Sunday, April 9.

Robertson was later seen initially placing his hand on Hatzidakis and in response, the assistant referee claimed he was merely trying to pull his arm away.

It has subsequently been announced that Hatzidakis will not face any additional charges for the incident.

Gary Neville @GNev2 🏻! Move on No further action v Assistant referee for the Andy Robertson incident. Correct call🏻! Move on No further action v Assistant referee for the Andy Robertson incident. Correct call 👍🏻! Move on

Souness slammed Robertson for his actions. Speaking to the Daily Mail (via Echo), the former Reds midfielder explained:

"Robbo is among the most guilty when it comes to Premier League players letting the officials have it. And to compound things, he then placed an arm on Hatzidakis. I don’t care how light that contact might have been, you never touch an official in a moment of criticism or aggression. Not in my day. Not now. And that’s why I have sympathy with the linesman in this case. I don’t see him throwing out an elbow."

He continued:

"What I see is a reflex response which says: ‘Get away. Go away’. In the days which have followed, this official has been hung out to dry by his peers. I wouldn’t like to be on the receiving end of a proper elbow from Hatzidakis, by the way.

"He’s clearly someone who spends a lot of time in the gym. But I don’t think there’s been a common-sense response to this incident. That’s just where we are in the world, not just football. Everyone goes overboard with their reactions."

Robertson has provided nine assists in 35 games for Jurgen Klopp's side this season across competitions.

