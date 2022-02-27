"He’s barely had any throughout his whole career" - Danny Webber urges Manchester United teammates to step up amid Cristiano Ronaldo's poor run of form 

Former player Danny Webber has asked Manchester United players to step up, with star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo enduring a torrid run of form. The 37-year-old has scored only once in his last ten games across competitions.

United played out a frustrating goalless draw against Watford at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday. Ronaldo, who had a goal disallowed, and Bruno Fernandes were culpable for missing a host of chances. The game saw the home side make 22 attempts on goal, but only three of them were on target.

The dropped points leave United precariously placed in the race for the top four. They remain in fourth position, two points above fifth-placed Arsenal, but the Gunners have three games in hand.

Ronaldo missed some good chances in the Watford game, and has now not scored in his last three. Considering the attacker's indifferent form, Webber has asked other United players to come to the fore.

He added that the Portuguese superstar is going through arguably the worst lean phase of his career. Speaking to MUTV after the game, the former player said:

“Sometimes it goes like that as a forward, you have those periods. He’s barely had any throughout his whole career, but it happens. There’s strikers for years at every club who’ll go through a drought, but your teammates need to get you through it."

Webber added:

“And that’s when other people need to score goals. We need to score from set-pieces, from wide, from midfield, so that you’re helping out your teammate. He’s out there at the moment feeling the pressure at the moment because he takes that pressure on his shoulders. He’s frustrated every time it doesn’t go in; you can see his body language.”

Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo recently endured his worst scoring drought in 13 years

Cristiano Ronaldo endured the longest goal drought of his career since 2009 when he went without scoring for six games across competitions. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored just once this year in ten games.

For the Red Devils to finish in the top four, they need other players to step up. Despite his recent struggles in front of goal, Cristiano Ronaldo remains United's top scorer this season, with 15 strikes across competitions.

Their next best player is Bruno Fernandes with nine strikes in 35 games. Jadon Sancho has scored just four goals in 30 games this season, while Marcus Rashford has netted five in 23.

B/R Football @brfootball Manchester United’s next three Premier League games:



Manchester City (A)

Tottenham (H)

Liverpool (A) Manchester United’s next three Premier League games:Manchester City (A)Tottenham (H)Liverpool (A) https://t.co/wTovIdDuzv

Quite evidently, United's frontline has been guilty of underperforming this season. If they are to qualify for the Champions League next season, the team needs to step up in a big way.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. next play against league leaders Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium.

