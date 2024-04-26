"He's beat Pep" - Jamie Carragher names manager Liverpool must appoint ahead of Arne Slot

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has identified which manager the club should appoint instead of Arne Slot. The former Reds defender believes Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel would be the ideal option to take over from Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's imminent departure has birthed many rumors regarding his replacement. Over the last couple of weeks, Liverpool have been linked with multiple names, including the likes of Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim, but it appears Feyenoord manager Arne Slot is currently the frontrunner to get the job.

The Dutchman is leading the race to replace Klopp, thanks to the Reds' data driven search. Although Slot has proven to be efficient by leading Feyenoord to claim both the Eredivisie title and the Dutch Cup this season, Jamie Carragher doesn't think he's the right man for the job and has backed Thomas Tuchel instead.

"It's not like you're bringing a Champions League manager,” Carragher told The Overlap of Slot’s impending appointment. “Liverpool are always going to be data-driven.

“The one manager who's out there who is proper and is available is Thomas Tuchel and I just don't think Liverpool would go for those type of managers now with the setup they've got behind the scenes.

“It [Slot] feels like an appointment you'd make when Liverpool were trying to get back in the top four. Right now Liverpool are probably in the best top five or six teams in Europe and they have been for a few years and that's why I go back to Tuchel."

The Englishman pointed to Tuchel's success in the Champions League to emphasize his point, recalling when the German led Chelsea to beat Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the final of the competition back in 2021.

“He's beat Pep. I think of a guy standing on the sideline and you're a Liverpool supporter and thinking he can go up against him?" he continued.

“If he gets to the final, he’ll have been in three of the last six Champions League finals. I know it hasn't gone perfectly at Bayern Munich for him but the job he did at Chelsea and trying to take on Klopp at Liverpool and Pep’s Man City, he's got something," added the Liverpool icon.

The Reds still have enough time on their side to make a decision, with Klopp certain to finish the current campaign at Anfield.

What's next for Liverpool?

After suffering an embarrassing 2-0 loss to Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday, Liverpool will looking to bounce back immediately when they return to action in the Premier League this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's men are scheduled to take on West Ham United away from home on Saturday. They'll then take on Tottenham Hotspur next weekend before facing Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last two games.

The Reds will need to a miracle to claim the league title this season after dropping points in their recent games. They're currently three points behind leaders Arsenal and one point behind second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.