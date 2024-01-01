“He’s become Declan Nice” - Pundit accuses Arsenal star Declan Rice of doing ‘bang ordinary’ job in defeat to Fulham 

Television presenter Richard Keys criticized Arsenal star Declan Rice for his ordinary display in the Gunners' 2-1 loss against Fulham. Mikel Arteta's side were dealt further blows in their title aspirations at Craven Cottage on December 31, a result which saw them slip to the fourth spot on the Premier League table.

Keys said that while Rice has a good all-round game, he is holding himself back at Arsenal, trying to play it safe. He urged Rice to take inspiration from former players like Patrick Vieira and Graeme Souness.

He wrote on his blog:

“I’m a huge fan of Declan Rice. I think he’s a Rolls-Royce. I said when Arsenal signed him that he was the best piece of business any club had done in that window. He’s class. But he’s also wasted playing for Arsenal right now."

Keys continued:

"What is the point of paying £110m for a player only to get him to tippy-tappy about in mid-field doing what a bang ordinary jobber could do? I’ve watched Rice closely this season – very closely on Sunday at Fulham."

He added:

"All he did for 90 minutes at Craven Cottage was drop between his centre-backs, pick up a sideways pass from them – knock it into Odegaard – get it back – knock it sideways or back again, before repeating the process time and time again. Why?"

The television presenter also said:

“Rice didn’t do anything to hurt Fulham. Nothing. Not one raking pass. Not one crunching challenge. Not one shot at goal. Nothing. So what’s the point of him? He’s become Declan Nice. He’s got everything required to be a top footballer. He should be getting hold of games the way Vieira used to."

He concluded:

"The way Souness did. The way so many other 6’s have down the years. He’s got the lot – height and energy. He can see a proper pass. And he’s got the muscle to get into people and break attacks down. But he doesn’t do anything at the moment except trickle balls sideways and backwards. It’s a travesty.”

Rice switched from West Ham United last summer in a deal reportedly worth £105 million. He has contributed with three goals and two assists in 28 games across competitions and has been a standout performer for the Gunners.

Chris Sutton suggests Arsenal to sign Dominic Solanke ahead of Ivan Toney

Pundit Chris sutton has advised Arsenal to sign Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke ahead of Brentford attacker Ivan Toney, While Toney's name has been consistently linked with a switch to the Emirates, Sutton has claimed that the England international might not be the ideal fit for the Gunners.

Sutton suggested that Dominic Solanke's profile is perfect for Mikel Arteta's side. Of the several points he made on BBC (TBR Football), some were:

“How can you be certain Ivan Toney would come in and hit the ground running, he hasn’t played."

Sutton added:

“Solanke at this moment in time, I think he’s a brilliant all-round striker, at this moment in time if I had to pick Solanke or Toney, I would pick Solanke just because he’s in a bit of rhythm, he leads the line."

Solanke has scored 12 league goals across 19 games in this campaign.