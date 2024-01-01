“You don’t know what you’ll get from Toney” - Chris Sutton names striker Arsenal must sign instead of Ivan Toney

Pundit Chris Sutton has advised Arsenal to make a move for in-form Bournemouth attacker Dominic Solanke over Brentford's Ivan Toney. The Gunners have slipped down to fourth place after leading the table during Christmas, courtesy of two successive defeats. Their lack of a lethal striker has become quite evident.

Toney has been widely linked with a switch to the Emirates in recent weeks. However, Chris Sutton is unsure whether the Englisman will be the right player for Arsenal.

Sutton has questioned Toney's ability to make an immediate impact. He also claimed that Solanke would be a better option for Mikel Arteta given his form this season. Sutton told BBC, as quoted by TBR Football:

“How can you be certain Ivan Toney would come in and hit the ground running, he hasn’t played. Ivan Toney has proven himself as a really accomplished striker, but if Arsneal sign him, that doesn’t guarantee they will win the league.”

He added:

“Solanke, Dominic Solanke, at this moment in time, I think he’s a brilliant all-round striker, at this moment in time if I had to pick Solanke or Toney, I would pick Solanke just because he’s in a bit of rhythm, he leads the line, and you don’t know what you will get from Toney, that’s too much of a risk at this moment in time.”

Arsenal have two natural striker options up front right now in Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, who have scored eight Premier League goals between them so far this season.

Solanke has been exceptional for Bournemouth having scored 12 goals in 19 league games. Toney, on the other hand, is currently serving an eight-month ban for violating betting regulations. He is closing on his return this year and is expected to be back for the Bees' visit to Nottingham Forest on January 20. He is training with the first team since September.

Ian Wright criticized Arsenal defender for Fulham's winner scored by Bobby de Cordova Reid

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has criticized Gabriel Magalhaes for his poor defending leading to Bobby De Cordova-Reid's winner during Arsenal's game against Fulham. The Gunners lost 2-1 after being 0-1 up inside five minutes and slipped down to fourth place in the table.

Ian Wright said:

"You know what I am thinking, because Gabriel Magalhaes is such a big guy. De Cordova-Reid is a smaller guy. I thought he should be more dominant in the situation. Once the ball comes over, it’s over his head, he has to be moving to attack it. Go towards to attack the ball instead of waiting."

He added:

"You look at the space he is in, he doesn’t move out of that space the whole time and that can’t be right. You have got to defend. You have got to be on the move, ready to head something and react to it. Those margins of getting something wrong have cost them.”

Arsenal have now lost three of their last five games and find themselves fourth in the table, level on points with Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Liverpool and Aston Villa are first and second in the table respectively and each have two-point advantages over the Gunners.