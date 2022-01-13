"He's becoming a leader" – Ashley Cole hails 'brave' Chelsea star with 'personality'

Chelsea icon Ashley Cole has heaped praise on star defender Antonio Rudiger for his attitude towards the game. The former England international has also urged the Blues to keep hold of Rudiger and offer him a new contract.

At the moment, the 28-year-old has only six months remaining on his current deal with the club.

Cole was impressed by Antonio Rudiger's presence on the pitch. The former left-back believes the German international is already showing signs of being one of the best defenders around.

To top it off, Rudiger also has all the qualities needed to become a figurehead within the team. Speaking to Sky Sports, Ashley Cole said:

"To keep players like Rudiger with that character is a must. You can’t lose top, top players like him from your dressing room. He can do everything. He can start attacks and is very brave and shows personality on the ball.

"It’s hard to beat him one-on-one. He’s becoming a leader and although he’s temperamental at times the fans love him. That’s what makes him who he is."

Antonio Rudiger is one of Chelsea's key players under the management of Thomas Tuchel. The centre-back netted the only goal in the Blues' 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Thomas Tuchel's side have now advanced to the final of the competition where they will face either Liverpool or Arsenal.

Rudiger's contract situation has been one of the most talked about subjects surrounding Chelsea. He is yet to pen an extension despite having six months left on his current deal.

As things stand, Rudiger is in a position to sign a pre-contract with any foreign club or could leave Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



"I played with him at Roma. He has a great attitude in training, he always wants to be the best. He's integral to



[via Ashley Cole on Antonio Rudiger:"I played with him at Roma. He has a great attitude in training, he always wants to be the best. He's integral to #Chelsea and how they want to play. He's aggressive, not letting players come off him."[via @SkySports Ashley Cole on Antonio Rudiger:"I played with him at Roma. He has a great attitude in training, he always wants to be the best. He's integral to #Chelsea and how they want to play. He's aggressive, not letting players come off him."[via @SkySports]

Chelsea have a crucial Premier League tie against Manchester City next

Chelsea shift their focus from the Carabao Cup to the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel's side travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on league leaders Manchester City.

The Blues had a relatively underwhelming month in December when they dropped crucial points to the leaders.

As things stand, Chelsea are second in the Premier League standings, having amassed 43 points from 21 games. The Stamford Bridge outfit are currently 10 points behind Manchester City.

Also Read Article Continues below

A defeat against the defending champions could be damaging in their quest for their first Premier League title since 2017.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar